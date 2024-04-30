Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over The Years As She Plans To 'Keep It Real Simple' This Year

Hey there, fashion enthusiasts! Get ready to dive into the world of Met Gala glamour with none other than the queen herself—Rihanna! Rihanna knows how to make a statement on the Met Gala red carpet like no other.

From dazzling gowns to bold fashion choices, she has wowed us with her style evolution over the years. But, this year, she’s hinting at keeping things simple yet stylish. As we eagerly await her 2024 Met Gala look, let’s take a closer look at all her iconic past Met Gala looks.

Rihanna’s Met Gala journey began in 2007

Rihanna has been gracing the Met Gala red carpet for over a decade now, and each year she brings something fresh and exciting. From her very first time in 2007 until her latest appearances, Rihanna has solidified her status as the queen of the Met Gala glamour.

In 2007 Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in a truly glamorous style. She wore a dazzling white gown by Georges Chakra, complete with intricate beadwork and a halter neckline. Even at the beginning, Rihanna showed confidence and grace, hinting at the fashion icon she would become.

In 2009 Rihanna was all suited up

In 2009, Rihanna brought her edgy style to the Met Gala. Opting for a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, she embraced a menswear-inspired outfit that exuded sophistication. And, let’s talk about the accessories—black leather bikers that were adding an extra touch of badassery. Lastly, Rihanna sported a pixie cut with some blonde streaks, making her look even more fierce and fabulous.

Rihanna gave fairy tale princess vibes in 2011

In 2011, Rihanna transported us into a fairytale with her stunning Met Gala look. She wore a beautiful lace dress and had a long, red braid in her hair. It was like something straight out of a storybook. The outfit was designed by Stella McCartney. She really made the Met Gala feel like a magical place with her enchanting look.

Rocking the crop top look

In 2014, Rihanna showed everyone how to rock a crop top at the Met Gala. She wore a stunning white outfit designed by Stella McCartney. Instead of the usual long gowns, Rihanna opted for a daring look with a crop top and matching skirt. Rihanna added a glamorous touch to her outfits with accessories, like a stunning diamond choker from Jacob & Co.

The jaw-dropping look of Rihanna in 2015

In 2015, Rihanna made jaws drop at the China: Through The Looking Glass gala with her unforgettable outfit. She wore a stunning yellow gown by Guo Pei, trimmed with fur, which caught everyone’s attention. At first, some people weren’t sure about the outfit. But Rihanna didn’t let that stop her. She walked with confidence and grace, showing everyone that she owned the red carpet.

The dramatic makeup was the highlight of Rihanna’s 2017 look

In 2017, Rihanna wowed everyone with her avant-garde look. She came in a mesmerizing pink outfit by Comme des Garçons. To complement her unique outfit, Rihanna went for dramatic makeup, with rosy blush and eye makeup that stood out. It was unlike anything anyone had ever seen before.

In 2018 Rihanna took on the role of gala co-chair

In 2018, Rihanna took on the role of gala co-chair, and she didn’t disappoint with her outfit choice. She made a bold statement by wearing a mini dress inspired by the Pope’s attire, designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal. The dress was adorned with pearls and crystals, making Rihanna shine like a star on the red carpet.

In 2021 Rihanna came with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Then in 2021, Rihanna made a grand entrance alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Despite arriving fashionably late, all eyes were on her. She opted for an oversized coat dress by Balenciaga. The statement piece was paired with stunning jewels from Bulgari, Thelma West, and Maria Tash.

Over the years, Rihanna’s Met Gala looks were both chic and edgy, reflecting her unique sense of style. However, as Rihanna gears up for this year’s Met Gala, she plans to “keep it really simple.” But known for giving surprises, we can expect nothing simple from the red carpet queen.

