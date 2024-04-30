Prabhas to dance with 3 actresses in a special song for The Raja Saab? Here's what we know

After delivering a lineup of box office bombs, Prabhas made a remarkable comeback in December 2023 with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. With collections of approximately more than Rs. 700 crore, the action film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of last year.

The actor will now appear in the upcoming romantic horror film The Raja Saab. While the project is in the making process, a new update has just come in, stating that it will feature a dance song. The highlight of this song will be Prabhas shaking a leg with the three female leads.

Director Maruthi is designing the song for Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Prabhas is all set to impress his fans by showcasing his dancing skills on the big screen. The Saaho star would share the screen with Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhi Aggarwal in the dance number. Shooting for the song is expected to start in Hyderabad, and Maruthi has designed the basic concept for the track.

Further details about the song have not been shared yet. With Thaman S as the music director, the song is expected to bring a different atmosphere inside the theaters. An official word regarding the same is awaited. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On the other hand, Prabhas will be appearing in a different form compared to how audiences have seen him over the years. While a release date is yet to be confirmed, The Raja Saab is supposed to arrive in December this year or January 2025.

Advertisement

Prabhas on the work front

The Mirchi star currently holds a record of four films that grossed 100 crore on the opening day. While The Raja Saab is included in his upcoming lineup, he will be seen in three more big-budget projects.

He portrays Bhairava in the upcoming science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD. It even features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will play the female leads. Nag Ashwin helms the film, which is set to release on June 27, 2024.

Prabhas has reportedly been chosen for a cameo appearance as Lord Shiva in the fantasy drama Kannappa. It features Vishu Manchu in the lead, who has also written the screenplay. Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it is scheduled to arrive sometime this year.

Prabhas will also reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, which will reportedly be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salaar 2 begins in Ramoji Film City; Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer aims at December 2025 release