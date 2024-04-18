Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega Praises Roman Reigns' WWE Undisputed Championship Reign; Calls Him ‘Incredible’

Roman Reigns’ name is now forever cemented in the history books as one of the greatest WWE champions of all time. His WWE Undisputed Champion runs as The Tribal Chief is something every fan talks about whenever there is a discussion on WWE.



Recently, former AEW and NJPW champion Kenny Omega reflected on his views of Roman Reigns’ four-year iconic WWE Championship run and how much he profited from the WWE business globally on his Twitch Stream.



Kenny Omega said, “ I think Roman has been an incredible champion and company spokesperson. I think he did his job immaculately, and I think it took a lot of guts and intestinal fortitude for him to stick with a lot of the backlash and hatred he received over the years from fans and otherwise. “



“He really stuck to his game, upped his game, got better and better with every performance, and I think if it weren’t for his incredible growth as a champion, you wouldn’t have had such an emotional finale to the most recent WrestleMania So I have the utmost respect for Roman. I think he was one of the greatest WWE Champions that you just wanted to see someone win the belt off of, which is very important,” he further added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Champion Run Recap

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in 2020 as The Head of the Table alongside Paul Heyman as his Wiseman. The Head of the Table defeated Fiend and captured the WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns managed to extend his championship reign till WrestleMania 37, where he faced and defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan. The following year, he got into a major feud with old rival Brock Lesnar. Both fought each other multiple times at WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other in a champion vs champion winner-takes-it match.



Roman Reigns emerged victorious and was crowned as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

In the year 2023, Roman Reigns entered his third WrestleMania in a row as WWE Universal Champion faced Cody Rhodes, and retained his championship after defeating The American Nightmare.

Advertisement

This year at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes in a rematch. The American Nightmare ended the iconic reign of Roman Reigns after four long years and finished his story of becoming the first champion of his family.

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon Staying In Touch With Two WWE Legends and Former USA President: Report