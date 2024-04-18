Vince McMahon Maintains Contact with The Rock, John Cena, and Donald Trump: WWE Report

A couple of months back, former WWE owner Vince McMahon, who was also the executive chairman of TKO Group, the new parent company of WWE and UFC, announced his retirement from the industry and was banned from WWE after a former WWE employee filed a harassment case against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

According to some previous reports, the new owners of WWE, Endeavor Group's prominent faces, were very strict and took Vince McMahon's situation seriously internally.

The higher-ups banned Vince McMahon from WWE, and the superstars were told not to mention Vince McMahon anywhere. The prime example is WWE 2K24, the official WWE game. Vince McMahon was banned from every cutscene in the WWE 2K24 showcase.

NBC News has released a report on what Vince McMahon is doing post-retirement from WWE. The report suggested Vince McMahon was seen coming back from a vacation with seven cats and was on holiday in Italy a couple of days back.

Vince McMahon In Touch With The Rock, John Cena and Donald Trump

The report even stated that Vince McMahon is in touch with WWE and Hollywood superstars The Rock and John Cena, two of his OG Vince McMahon guys, and the former WWE Owner is also in touch with Donald Trump, the former USA president, and his old friend.

According to the NBC News source, "Since he resigned, Vince McMahon has been in touch with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena, sources said. Johnson and Cena, both Hollywood superstars, are two of WWE's biggest success stories."

"Vince McMahon has also talked to Donald Trump, according to two of the people close to the wrestling impresario. The two billionaires have been in touch regularly, according to a person close to McMahon, although it isn't clear what they've discussed. Another person close to McMahon said that the two men don't discuss their legal problems and that Trump doesn't provide legal advice."

