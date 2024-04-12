Former Lakers Ben McLemore Charged With First-Degree Rape and Sex Crimes After Tuesday Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape.

The news broke out on the former Los Angeles Lakers Ben McLemore as he is charged with multiple sexual charges. NBA Central reported on X that McLemore will face the first-degree rape charge, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration charge as well as two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

All of these charges came in the wake of his arrest that came on Tuesday. He was arraigned by the Clackamas County Circuit Court that is located in Oregon. The charges that were put on McLemore, if termed by the court, will result in a maximum jail sentence of 20 years.

However, amidst the arrest and charges, the allegation of the sexual assault dates back to October 3, 2021 at City of Lake Oswego.

Having spent a single season at Kansas, McLemore was chosen as the seventh overall pick by Sacramento in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 31-year-old McLemore was taken into custody at the Portland International Airport and subsequently brought before the Clackamas County Circuit Court for arraignment on Wednesday.

Earlier in his basketball career, he went on to have a successful nine-season career in the NBA, playing for teams such as the Kings, Memphis, Houston, Los Angeles Lakers, and Blazers.

After the 2021-22 NBA season, he ventured into international basketball, competing in China, Greece, and Spain, where he participated in 13 games in the top professional league during the 2023-24 season.

Before hitting the NBA court last time during the 2021-22 season, his NBA career saw him play for the Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies as well.

Also Read: What happened to Former Lakers' Ben McLemore? Why was he arrested and taken to Clackamas County Jail?