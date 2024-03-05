Former NBA Star Explains WHY LeBron James Does Not Deserve Statue With Lakers Like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

LeBron James is always in the conversation of the greatest basketball player of all time. The King has won 4-NBA titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and LA Lakers. A few days ago, he also became the first-ever NBA player to score 40000 points in the history of the league.

LeBron James is hoping to win the fifth NBA title for himself this season but it’s looking unlikely as the LA Lakers sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

As LeBron keeps creating new records after every game, there are demands from certain LA Lakers fans to make him a statue outside the crypto.com arena.

However, Gilbert Arenas has other ideas. Arenas was asked the question on the ‘Nightcap’ podcast regarding whether the Lakers should have a LeBron James statue.

What did Gilbert Arenas say?

Arenas thinks LeBron won't be able to change his mind without taking home at least one more NBA title with the LA Lakers.

Starting with, "If his career stopped right now," Arenas said. "Hell No. He hasn’t won a lot in a Laker uniform. Indeed, [he needs a new title].

"Putting him in there after six years, 8,000 points, one championship, and six All-Stars is going to be difficult. That is not good enough for a Los Angeles statue. They could just put his shoes. They can start with the shoes.” Shaq: 13,000 points, three rings, and eight years. That is the base.”

LeBron is almost certain to get statues in Cleveland and Miami for his time with each team, but fans aren't sure he deserves a statue in Los Angeles yet, given his brief tenure there and lackluster success in comparison.

Can LeBron Lead the Lakers to playoffs this season?

Never say never is the way to go when it comes to great players and what they can do with a franchise. However, it’s looking like even if LeBron does his magic and leads the Lakers to the playoffs, they will be knocked out before reaching the conference finals.

Even though he turned 39 during the 2023–24 season, the 20–time All-Star is also having an amazing season. He is shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc and 52.7 percent from the field, averaging 25 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

