How Old Was LeBron James When He Was Drafted? Remembering LA Lakers Star's Debut 21 Years Ago

LeBron James is the definition of longevity. The 39-year-old superstar has been in the league for so long that people have even forgotten about when he was drafted in the league.

The King, as he is called by his fans, was drafted into the league as an 18-year-old by the Cleveland Cavaliers and is now in the 21st season in the league and has so many records to his name.

LeBron James’ debut

It all began on October 29, 2003, for the then 18-year-old phenom. James made his much-awaited NBA debut against the Sacramento Kings. Four months after graduating from high school, the hometown Cleveland Cavaliers selected him first overall in the draft.

His final line of play of 25 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals set the stage for one of the greatest NBA careers ever, if not the greatest ever. Over 21 years, LeBron exceeded those predictions, despite the immense pressure and expectations that were placed on him at the time of his NBA debut.

Even though he didn't win a championship in his first seven years with the Cavaliers, he guided an unlikely Cavaliers team to the 2007 NBA Finals. His heroic performance in Game 5 of the East finals against the heavily favored Detroit Pistons was early evidence of his illustrious future career. The famous game-winning 3-pointer that beat the buzzer in Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference finals against the Orlando Magic was also legendary.

LeBron James’ era with the Miami Heat

LeBron's greatest success came during the next phase of his career, which began in 2010 when he made the highly contentious decision to join the Miami Heat. It was there that he won his first two titles, consecutively, along with two of his four league MVP awards, which he won in back-to-back seasons.

During LeBron's time in Miami, he was also seen as a villain in "The Decision," where his statement, "I'm taking my talents to South Beach," simultaneously crushed Cavaliers fans' hearts and sparked a Heat fanbase that would last for years.

Back to the Cavs

However, after winning everything with the Heat, LeBron looked for a fresh challenge. So he went back to Cleveland, but this time he had a lot more support from Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.

After trailing 3-1 in the series, LeBron led the Cavaliers to a 2016 championship victory over the formidable Golden State Warriors, which should be regarded as his greatest career achievement. LeBron's block of Andre Iguodala in the closing seconds of Game 7 to help the Cavaliers win the championship is one of the most memorable moments in NBA Finals history. It was a redemption moment for both LeBron and the city of Cleveland.

It was also the first time that a team made a comeback in the finals after being 3-1 down.

LeBron with Lakers

Following those four Cavaliers seasons, LeBron's next and current era started in 2018 when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. He has already written his legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers in a short time.

James has already guided the team to a championship in 2020 and, by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

He became the first-ever player to score 40000 points in the NBA after he scored his ninth point against the Denver Nuggets.

