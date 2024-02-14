Former WWE Champion Says Roman Reigns Can’t Surpass the Rock’s Stardom; Check Out What He Said

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his cousin and current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns are hot topics of discussion in the WWE right now. The two coming from the same samoan family, have equally made it big in WWE, something that other wrestlers aspire for.

While The Rock etched his name as the biggest and the most popular wrestler, and the first African-American wrestler to reach the epitome of success, Roman Reigns took time, but he has also achieved huge milestones in WWE. So, who is the bigger name in WWE now?

According to former WWE Champion, Kevin Nash, Roman Reigns is the face of the company right now, but he can never surpass The Rock’s popularity.



What did Kevin Nash say?

While speaking on Kliq This Podcast, Kevin Nash recalled the popular ‘Attitude Era’ and recollected how well The Rock played the heel character from 1998. “People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was. People also forget how quickly in Toronto Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk… I’m sorry, man, and I think Roman’s been a great champion… I think he’s a star. He’s somebody that I would go pay and see, but not as much as Dwayne. He’ll never be Dwayne,” shared Nash.

Kevin Nash is reminiscing about The Rock’s genius move in WrestleMania 18, when he squared off against Hulk Hogan, and when the crowd ultimately turned in favor of Hogan, The Rock turned heel, for the rest of the match.

Before the match, the two had not decided who would play babyface and the heel and agreed that they would decide inside the ring, as per the crowd’s reaction. The Rock then understood the audience’s reaction and turned heel. Years later, while speaking about the match, The Rock recalled taking a heel turn in the middle of the match, saying “My gut spoke to me and said, that I am gonna sell this thing as a heel.”

After the match was over, and The Rock won by giving a 'People’s Elbow' to Hogan, surprisingly Hogan’s former friends, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, appeared and started beating Hogan before The Rock came in to save Hogan, and both of them together then cleared the ring.

Both Hogan and The Rock walked off with the crowd's applause and the match was one of the greatest in WWE’s WrestleMania history.

Kevin Nash concluded that even as a heel, The Rock emerged as a crowd favorite, something Roman Reigns hasn’t been able to achieve in the last decade.

The Rock's heel turn

The Rock’s heel run from 1998 to 2003 was one of the biggest high points of his WWE career, and it made him a crowd favorite. Roman Reigns as ‘The Tribal Chief’, has also been playing heel for the last three years, but the reaction he gets is nowhere close to what The Rock used to receive.

The Rock surprisingly turned heel again, when he went after Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania’s press conference. So, life has come full circle for The Rock. He started as a heel in 1998 and is probably ending his WWE career at WrestleMania 40 as a heel, against Cody Rhodes.

