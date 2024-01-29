George Kittle Wife

George Kittle has made a name for himself as a talented and respected player.

But away from the gridiron, his personal life, particularly his marriage to Claire Kittle, has also caught the attention of many.

This article delves into who Claire Kittle is, exploring her background, her relationship with George, and their life together.

Who Is George Kittle's Wife, Claire Kittle?

Claire Kittle, known before her marriage as Claire Till, shares a deep connection with her husband, George Kittle, the renowned tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.

Born in 1994 in Dubuque, Iowa, Claire's early life was marked by her athletic prowess and academic interests.

She attended Wahlert High School in her hometown and later advanced to the University of Iowa.

It was here, during their freshman year, that Claire and George's paths crossed, initiating a friendship that soon blossomed into a romantic relationship.

There, she not only pursued a major in human physiology but also shined as a collegiate athlete, playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team from 2012 to 2016.

This shared background in sports and their college experiences laid the foundation for their strong and enduring relationship.

Claire Kittle Height and Age

Claire Kittle was born on May 24, 1994, making her 29 years old.

She stands tall at a height of 5 feet 11 inches (1.84 meters).

Claire's athletic background is reflected in her physical stature.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle’s Relationship Timeline

The love story of George and Claire Kittle is one that began in the corridors of the University of Iowa.

Their first encounter was during their freshman year - a chance meeting that blossomed into a lasting relationship.

Here's an overview of their significant milestones:

2012: Their story commenced at the University of Iowa, where they were both freshman athletes. George was part of the football team, and Claire played for the women's basketball team. Their first meeting was a chance encounter when George complimented Claire's pink motorcycle helmet, sparking the initial connection.

May 2016: Claire graduated from the University of Iowa, with George expressing his joy and pride on social media. He looked forward to spending relaxing days with her following the graduation.

December 2016: George graduated seven months after Claire. He humorously mentioned Claire's influence on his academic journey in a social media post.

April 2017: Claire supported George through the 2017 NFL Draft process, expressing her pride and readiness to stand by him regardless of the outcome. The celebration of George's draft selection by the 49ers marked a significant step in his career.

April 2018: The couple expanded their family by adopting a dog, Deenie, showcasing their growing bond and shared life.

August 2018: In a creatively orchestrated event, George proposed to Claire. He set up a fake photoshoot at the beach in Santa Cruz, with the photographers and videographers of the 49ers in tow, turning the shoot into a surprise marriage proposal. Claire, caught off guard, joyously accepted his proposal​

April 2019: George and Claire got married in a small, intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at an Iowa City jewelry store with George’s father officiating the ceremony. Claire shared the joy of their union on social media, expressing her happiness and love for George​.

June 2019: The couple enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, followed by the wedding, celebrating their new life together.

April 2021: Celebrating their second wedding anniversary, George and Claire had a second wedding ceremony in Nashville. This event was a grander affair compared to their first, intimate wedding.

April 2022: Showcasing their style, the couple attended a charity concert and dinner in Nashville, demonstrating their strong partnership in both personal and public spheres.

February 2023: The couple attended the 2023 NFL Honors, where Claire stunned in a silver sequin dress, and George chose a gray patterned suit. This appearance highlighted their continued presence and influence in the public sphere​​.

February 2023: They faced a challenging time when Claire underwent surgery for an ectopic pregnancy. This period tested their strength as a couple, with Claire expressing her gratitude for George's support and the support of their families during this difficult time​.

November 2023: George's recognition in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Sports list for cofounding Tight End University with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen was a testament to his professional growth, with Claire's unwavering support playing a key role in his journey.

November 2023: George shared in an interview his pre-game routine, which involves Claire's motivational words, further emphasizing the strength of their bond. Claire, in turn, expressed her admiration for George's personality and humor, highlighting the deep affection and respect they share for each other​.

This relationship timeline showcases not just their love story but also their growth as individuals and as a couple, navigating life's highs and lows together.

Their journey from college sweethearts to a power couple in the sports world is proof of their strong bond and mutual support.

What does Claire Kittle do for a living?

Claire Kittle, an alumnus of the University of Iowa, has forged a successful career blending her passion for fitness with entrepreneurship.

After completing her degree in health and human physiology, Claire embarked on a journey as a fitness model, signing with JE Models.

This step marked the beginning of her deeper involvement in the health and wellness sector.

She pursued this passion by working as a health and wellness specialist.

Her professional trajectory took a turn towards entrepreneurship when she established "Claire Till Fitness" in Iowa City.

This business venture showcases her commitment to fitness, as she has been working as a certified personal trainer since around November 2016.

Beyond fitness, Claire's interests have expanded into the world of blogging and travel.

Her blog, "Lettey Set Go," named after a nickname given by George, offers a glimpse into her life experiences, travel adventures, and insights into fashion and beauty.

This platform has evolved over the years, reflecting her diverse interests and experiences.

George Kittle House - Where does George Kittle live?

George and Claire Kittle have set up their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville home is more than just a living space; it's a creative expression, largely inspired and executed by Claire's vision and creativity.

In 2021, George Kittle, in partnership with USAA and ESPN, showcased his renovated Nashville home.

This renovation project highlighted Claire's creativity and love for interior design, as she played a major role in the construction and decoration work of their house.

The couple plans to stay in Nashville for a while, enjoying the home they have built together.

This move to Nashville represents a significant phase in their lives, offering stability and a personalized living environment that resonates with their personalities and preferences.

The life of George and Claire Kittle is one marked by shared passions, entrepreneurial spirit, and a strong commitment to personal and professional growth.

Together, they have built a life that balances professional achievements with personal fulfillment, each supporting the other in their respective endeavors.

