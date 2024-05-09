Sikandar: Rashmika Mandanna expresses excitement as she joins Salman Khan starrer; 'Grateful and honored'

Following the success of her latest hits such as Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to enthrall audiences anew. She'll be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, helmed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Yes, you heard it right! Pinkvilla broke the news first about Rashmika Mandanna joining the cast. Now, the actress has confirmed the exciting announcement herself on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna is all excited to join Salman Khan’s Sikander

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika Mandanna expressed excitement about joining the cast of Salman Khan starrer Sikander. She reshared Nadiadwala Grandson’s post on social media and wrote, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25.”

Earlier, the production house took to X and welcomed Rashmika to the team. They wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous @iamRashmika to star opposite @BeingSalmanKhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025 #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar. Directed by @ARMurugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

A source close to the development broke this news to Pinkvilla first and said, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika and the actress was excited by not just her part, but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

Sikandar is more than an action film

The source further added that Sikandar is not just an action film but much more than that. “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on floors in June,” the source revealed.

Sikandar marks the collaboration of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after blockbuster films like Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. A.R.Murugadoss, who has given some amazing films like Ghajini, is also a part of the big project.

