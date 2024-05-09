PICS: Ranbir Kapoor debuts new look amidst Ramayana shoot; fans call it ‘perfection’

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Animal, which created waves at the box office. The actor is now set to star in the highly anticipated epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The filming began in Mumbai last month, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Now, new pictures of Ranbir have surfaced, in which he has debuted a fresh look. Fans also reacted to his dapper appearance.

Fans are delighted as Ranbir Kapoor sports new look amidst Ramayana shoot

Today, May 9, hair stylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a few pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor in his new look. They were close-up shots of Ranbir’s face. Sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses, Ranbir was seen with neatly styled hair and a trimmed beard.

Have a look at the post!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Ranbir’s appearance in the comment section under the post. One person called it “Perfection,” while another said it was “Super.” Many users expressed their appreciation with heart and fire emojis.

About Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor, portraying Lord Ram, will be sharing the screen with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

Talking about the first schedule of the film, Pinkvilla’s source earlier reported, “Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of Lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers.”

Describing the film, the source added, “It's a pure and honest take on the Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy, and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle but a film that can educate generations to follow.”

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ranbir will finish his part in Ramayana by July and will then proceed into the prep stage of the movie Love & War. Ranbir is expected to shoot his solo portions for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film towards the end of 2024. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the cast.

