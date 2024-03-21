‘We’re Not Worried;’ Ryan Garcia Challenges Gervonta Davis for Rematch After Claims of Receiving Fake Phone Number

The clash between Gervonta Davis, also known as Abdul Wahid and Ryan Garcia was an entertaining story for fans. Two undefeated fighters before their bout were anticipated to demonstrate their vicious power in the ring. However, Tank managed to emerge victorious via a seventh-round knockout.

Since then, Davis and Garcia have been mostly cordial with each other. Their once hot-blooded rivalry soon diminished following the event in 2023. However, this was the case until recently as KingRy fueled their conflict once again.

Ryan Garcia challenges Gervonta Davis for a rematch at 140

The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was one of the most electrifying events of the past few years. Having surpassed 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, the aforementioned lightweight bout skyrocketed the popularity of both fighters.

Davis defeated Garcia and was named ‘The Face Of Boxing’ of 2023. Tank is currently a top lightweight prospect scheduled for world titles following his impressive performance. His opponent, Garcia on the other hand, consistently demands a rematch with the Baltimore native.

In a recent Twitter space, KingRy brought their age-old rivalry back to life. The 25-year-old boxer expressed his desire to step into the ring with Davis at 140 pounds. “We ain’t even worried about you bro, fight me at 140,” challenged Garcia.

In the post-fight press conference of their initial bout, Garcia and Davis were seen amicable toward each other. Concerning their familiarity, KingRy shared an anecdote where Gervonta provided Garcia with a fake phone number.

“He literally gave me his number, that s*** was a fake number,” revealed Ryan Garcia. This was a surprising turn of events for fans since they observed the lightweight contenders to be friendly post-fight. Following the revelation, Ryan Garcia couldn’t hold back on calling out Gervonta Davis.

The recent conversations that took place had reignited their rivalry. Regardless, fans are excited to feast their eyes on the much-anticipated rematch since their initial bout broke barriers in the sport of boxing.

Ryan Garcia’s final warning to Devin Haney before their fight

Undefeated lightweight champion Devin Haney defends his title against 25-year-old boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Since his unfortunate loss against Gervonta Davis, also known as Abdul Wahid, KingRy sets to rekindle his reputation as a tough fighter.

The rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney has been intense. Both fighters are witnessed going back and forth with insults and bets. As far as betting odds go, The Dream is a -1000 favorite to emerge victorious in their bout.

However, this does not seem to concern the 25-year-old Garcia. The fighter has denied drug use allegations and is seen training vigorously on his social media accounts.

Recently, Garcia shared a post where he issued a final warning to his opponent Devin Haney before their much-anticipated bout. The video consisted of sparring footage where KingRy displayed his boxing skills.

Toward the end of the video, Ryan Garcia said, “Can somebody warn Devin Haney it's not gonna be fun?” This chilling message had fans further excited for their upcoming bout.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney is one of the most anticipated fights of 2024. Both fighters seem to be ready and locked-in to step into the ring and emerge victorious.

