Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene To Get Divorced Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Gillian Greene, the wife of Sam Raimi, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy, has filed for divorce after living together for thirty years. She has cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their parting ways.

According to court documents, Greene, 56, lodged her petition in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on May 8. However, the date they legally separated is unknown, despite having been married since September 17, 1993.

Sam Raimi might not be receiving alimony post-divorce from Gillian Greene

Greene’s claim outlines that she would like spousal support. She requested the court prevent Raimi, 64, from receiving alimony after the divorce. Besides, she wants him to pay her legal costs before leaving their marriage officially.

Most likely, there was no prenuptial agreement.

Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene, who have been married for 30 years, have five children together. Three of their eldest children, Emma Rose, Lorne, and Henry, have appeared as extras in movies directed by their father, Raimi.

ALSO READ: 'I'd Have To Talk With Tobey': Sam Raimi Addresses Rumors About Potential Spider-Man 4 Movie

Is Sam Raimi in talks to direct Marvel's Spider-Man 4?

As reported recently, Netflix is taking over global rights to his forthcoming film Don’t Move Today, starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock (who recently joined American Horror Story), among others, in which a seasoned serial killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent while they are isolated in the forest.

Raimi addressed questions about his involvement in Spider-Man 4 during an interview with Comic Book Resources last month. He answered, "Well, I haven't heard anything about that," but he added that he loves the latest Spider-Man movies.

Sam Raimi is best known for directing the Evil Dead franchise and the original Spiderman trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. His relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe extends to his directorial contribution to the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

ALSO READ: From Euphoria To Dune; Top 11 Zendaya Movies And Shows To Watch Ahead of Challengers Release