Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will Bucks Star Face Indiana After Being Out With Calf Injury in Last Game?

The MVP candidate for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo, may have to sit out for the opening match of their playoff series against Indiana, which is scheduled for this Sunday.

Antetokounmpo was absent from the final three games of the regular season because of a confirmed left soleus strain (a type of calf strain) from an MRI scan.

This injury generally takes a bit more than two weeks to recover from, implying he could miss out on the initial matches of this playoff series. However, considering Antetokounmpo's record and dedication toward rapid healing, it wouldn't have been surprising to see him perform in Game 1.

Nevertheless, Shams Charania of The Athletic has just indicated that Antetokounmpo might miss that game.

Even though Milwaukee requires Antetokounmpo for this series, dealing with calf injuries can be unpredictable. They often seem healed before fully recovering, and any vigorous stride during the game may lead to a tighter pull.

Even more so, calf problems can sometimes result in Achilles issues, which is the last thing anyone would want. Indiana has given the Bucks a run for their money throughout the season, with the Pacers taking a lead of 4-1 in the five face-offs, thanks to the In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee's recent playoff downfall—losing 6 out of 8—means it won't be an easy first-round series for them. They need Antetokounmpo. However, it is crucial not to hurry him back onto the court.

Bucks vs. Pacers Playoff Preview: Offensive Powerhouses Clash and Revenge on the Line

Leading the league with 123.3 points per game, Indiana (47-35) is closely followed by the Bucks (49-33), securing the fourth position with 119 points per match. For betting enthusiasts, the hopeful aim of an underbet doesn't often succeed between these two high-scoring teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status is undeniably crucial for Milwaukee's standing. Milwaukee's star player, Antetokounmpo, has been missing from the field since Tuesday due to a strained left calf.

The Bucks' fans might not look forward to the first-round lineup against Indiana, but this could spark extra motivation for the team.

The Bucks are seeking a recompense series after loss in four out of five games to Indiana, their Central Division rival, which includes a bitter defeat in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

If Antetokounmpo is absent in Game 1 of the series, Portis will be expected to step up and fill his shoes.

In the three games played in place of Antetokounmpo, Portis has averaged 17 points and nine rebounds, with a standout 30-point, nine-rebound, and five-steal score on Wednesday night against the Magic at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are scheduled to play four out of a possible seven games at home, with the series kick-starting on Sunday, April 21. However, the timings and broadcast networks are yet to be announced.

