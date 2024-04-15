‘He’s Not Happy There’: Stephen A Smith Claims Damian Lillard Isn’t Happy in Milwaukee, Urges to Trade Him

Sunday, April 14, marked the end of the NBA regular season for 2023-24. The Bucks, who were considered the favorite title contenders after trading for Damian Lillard, ended up delivering a solid but not quite overwhelming performance, securing the third seed in the East after their final loss against Magic.

This defeat scheduled a first-round playoff face-off with the Pacers.

On the same day, in an episode of "NBA Countdown" on ESPN, Stephen A Smith, one of the sport's analysts, predicted a series loss for the Bucks, regardless of Giannis Antetokounmpo's participation, who picked up a lower leg injury on April 9. He further proposed that the Bucks should consider moving Lillard off their roster in the 2024-25 season.

"Indiana is going to win this series whether Giannis plays or not," Smith forecasted. "If that's the case, the Bucks should seriously consider trading their asset, namely Damian Lillard, away from Milwaukee this summer."

Smith also expressed his doubt about Lillard's wish to stay. "I don't think he's too keen on sticking around," Smith commented about Lillard's mindset. "If Milwaukee loses, I think you need to consider moving Dame up there. I'm not talking about his game. He's not happy there." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"Should Milwaukee suffer defeat, I believe they need to contemplate transferring Dame. Not because of the quality of his game. He simply doesn't seem content there."

He went on to discuss Lillard's weaknesses as a perimeter defender and why his gameplay hasn't integrated smoothly with Milwaukee.

ALSO READ: Examining Potential Trae Young Trade Scenarios as Hawks Weigh Choices

Lillard's Decline in Production and Playoff Confidence

Smith has noted that Lillard's performance has significantly dwindled since he came to Milwaukee. With his lowest average of 24.3 points in a full season (not including 2021-22) since his third league year, when he maintained an average of 21, the 8-time All-Star is performing under par. His worst three-point shooting streak (35%) since 2014-15 is another indicator of his slump.

Lillard, however, remains positive despite his noticeable struggles and those of his team. He still exudes confidence for the first-round series against the Pacers despite Milwaukee's crushing 113-88 defeat to Orlando on April 14.

Speaking to Oregon Live, he voiced his optimism about the playoffs, asserting, "I believe anyone can beat anyone in these playoffs, especially this season. That's genuinely my feeling. I'm grateful we have a home-court advantage. We're quite familiar with this team, knowing that they have a fast playstyle and high scoring."

There is no hiding that Lillard favored transferring to the Miami Heat when he initially sought to leave the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2023. Perhaps Lillard might get his wish to move to Miami one year later if the Bucks bow out early from the 2024 postseason.

ALSO READ: Everything About 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Teams, Schedule, and How Playoffs Work