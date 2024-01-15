‘Giddey ain’t beating the allegations’: NBA Twitter brutally roasts Josh Giddey over video of him practicing in front of school girls

The media spotlight shifted to Josh Giddey following allegations of his involvement with a minor, which stirred up significant controversy and negative attention from both fans and the press.

The claims suggest that Giddey and the underage girl, who fraudulently gained access to a 21+ club, had an intimate relationship.

An uproar ensued when a viral image showed Giddey shirtless, linked to an offensive caption, "Just slept with Josh Giddey". ESPN's Malika Andrews faced criticism, notably for racial bias, in her reportage involving the scandal.

Before a match against the Orlando Magic, Giddey found himself at the center of another controversy.

Taken during the warm-up, a video capturing him practicing shooting in front of young girls instigated a wave of mocking comments on social media. Highlighting some of the tweets.

His performance that day remains a testament to his strong rookie season, boasting averages of 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

In a remarkable feat against the Portland Trail Blazers, Giddey seamlessly secured a recent triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in a record-breaking 23 minutes. His accomplishment stands as one of the quickest triple-doubles in NBA history.

Exploring Josh Giddey's $10 Million net worth and future prospects

The 6-foot-8 Australian guard, Josh Giddey, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has managed to accumulate an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2024.

His earnings don't solely depend on his NBA salary, as he has a lucrative deal with Nike for shoes and apparel that supplements his income.

With the Thunder, Giddey inked a four-year rookie contract that promises him more than $27 million in earnings by 2025. As he continues to elevate his game, the endorsements and contract earnings are likely to significantly increase his net worth in the future.

Giddey is focusing on wise investments and proper money handling to secure his financial stability in the long run.

The four-year rookie contract Giddey signed with Oklahoma City Thunder entitles him to more than $27 million by the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season.

His average earnings per annum translate to roughly $6.8 million. In the specific 2023/2024 season, Giddey is scheduled to pull in a base earning of $6,587,040.

Profit from endorsement contracts with renowned brands like Nike, Gatorade, and JBL significantly supplements Giddey's substantial NBA salary. Figures representing Giddey's earnings from these deals remain undisclosed.

