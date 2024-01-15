Draymond Green NBA return update: When will he return and why was the Warriors star suspended indefinitely?

Draymond Green, previously suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns' center Jusuf Nurkić in the head, is slated to make a return to the Golden State Warriors in their Monday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Following his suspension, Green missed 16 games but received official reinstatement last week.

An incident in a game against the Phoenix Suns last month led to Green's ejection and indefinite suspension; he swung at and hit Nurkić in the head.

Just in November, he served a five-game suspension for instigating a brawl and choke-holding Rudy Gobert in a match's opening seconds.

To conclude his suspension, Green undertook various actions proving his commitment to adhering to NBA player standards, as stated by the league.

He participated in counseling sessions and met with league representatives, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, which he will continue to do.

Green contemplated retirement, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver persuaded him to continue playing.

Playing the 12th season with the Warriors this year, Green's averages stand at 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds across 15 games.

The Warriors have managed an 8-8 score without Green and lost three out of their last four games heading into Monday's Memphis game.

Their 18-21 score surpasses only three other Western Conference teams.

Green acknowledges that he needs to modify his game following the suspension, while also stating that he won't entirely change his playing style.

He clarified that focusing on boundaries isn't what brought him this far or contributed to the team and organization's growth.

Draymond Green's NBA Retirement Consideration

Green, during an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," disclosed how he told Silver, "The burden is becoming unbearable... I'm contemplating retirement," Silver retorted, "Don't make such a hasty decision.

I can't let you do this." Green acknowledged Silver's support and called their talk very beneficial.

This confession follows Green's suspension due to his strike to the face of Jusuf Nurkić, the Phoenix Suns center, in a match.

Post the incident, he engaged in therapy and is speculated to return to the Warriors upon termination of his suspension.

With a current score of 17-19, the team anticipates Green's comeback to enhance their game outcomes.

