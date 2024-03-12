Gisele Bündchen, After Tearing Up Over Tom Brady Split, Admits Divorce With NFL Star ‘Could Have Killed’ Her

In an emotionally revealing disclosure, Gisele Bündchen shared the profound impact her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady had on her life, confessing that the split "could have killed" her.

Gisele Bundchen reflects on divorce with Tom Brady

This candid revelation came to light during a poignant interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, where Bündchen delved deep into the aftermath of her separation from Brady, marking a significant turning point in her life. The couple, whose marriage lasted 13 years, had previously announced their divorce in late 2022, a decision that shocked fans worldwide.

"What could have killed me gave me a whole new life," Bündchen admitted, highlighting the transformative journey she embarked on following the dissolution of her marriage. The gravity of Bündchen's statement underscores the emotional turmoil she experienced, shedding light on the intense bond she shared with Brady.

Despite the end of their marriage, Bündchen's reflections reveal a deep love and a complex emotional bond with Brady. "When I saw those kind eyes [Tom Brady], I was literally fall in love, like right away I was like what," she reminisced.

Bündchen's emotional vulnerability was palpable when she recounted the emotional toll of acknowledging the divorce as the "death of my dream," leading to a tearful pause where she asked, "Sorry, guys, I didn’t know... Can I have a little moment?" The former Victoria's Secret angel was visibly moved to tears during the interview, talking about the split.

Advertisement

Despite the outward appearance of an idyllic union, the couple faced unresolved differences that ultimately led to their decision to divorce. The interview, which aired on March 9th, served as a platform for Bündchen to articulate the profound love and immediate connection she felt for Brady from the beginning, only to contrast it with the heartache of their parting.

The metaphorical "new life" Bündchen refers to post-divorce signifies her journey towards healing and self-discovery. Despite the end of a significant chapter in her life, she emphasizes the emergence of a renewed sense of self and purpose.

Bundchen shared in the interview, "Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work.” She characterized the separation as a necessary shift, stating it was "a transition that had to take place."

Advertisement

Following the emotional recount of her divorce's impact, Bündchen spoke about embracing a new chapter in her life. The supermodel stressed the importance of co-parenting their two children and maintaining a cordial relationship with Brady for the sake of their family. Her journey underscores the complexities of love, loss, and the eventual finding of new beginnings.

What are your thoughts on Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's divorce?