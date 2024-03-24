Gisele Bündchen Finally Responds to Allegations of Cheating on Tom Brady with BF Joaquim Valente: 'Happens to a Lot of Women'

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, whose union spanned 13 years amidst Brady's storied two-decade NFL career, finalized their divorce in 2022. The swirling rumors of infidelity, specifically with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, have since cast a shadow over Bündchen, prompting a clear response from the supermodel herself: "That is a lie."

Gisele Bundchen responds to allegations that she cheated on Tom Brady

At the heart of these rumors lies the speculation of an affair between Bündchen and Valente started while she was married to Brady, a narrative she firmly denies. In a statement to The New York Times, Bündchen expressed her frustration with the baseless rumors, underscoring the challenges many women face when exiting relationships.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified." she stated.

Bundchen's rebuttal not only addresses the rumors head-on but also highlights a broader issue of unfair blame placed on women in the aftermath of a relationship's end. Amidst this, Bündchen's association with Joaquim Valente, initially described as a friend, sparked rumors of an affair—a claim she has categorically denied.

She told Vanity Fair, "I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of them (Valente's family), because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

Joaquim Valente, Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with the supermodel on Valentine's Day 2024 in Miami. This public display of affection, coupled with Brady's reported acceptance that Bündchen "cheated on him for years" with Valente, as detailed by the Daily Mail, paints a picture of a relationship that had been unraveling long before the public acknowledgment of their split.

Despite the swirling rumors and accusations, Bündchen maintains that her relationship with Valente did not begin until June 2023, a stance that contrasts sharply with Brady's belief that their connection extends further back. Brady has reportedly accepted and attempted to "find the good" in Valente, primarily for the sake of their children, which speaks to a desire to maintain a semblance of normalcy in the wake of personal upheaval.

What are your thoughts on Gisele Bundchen's response to rumors about cheating on Tom Brady?