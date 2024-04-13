'Handles Himself So Well': Tom Brady Talks Highly of Oldest Son Jack While Calling Him 'So Mature'

Tom Brady's oldest son is Jack and he is just so proud of the fact how much he has grown up. In a recently released interview, the NFL legend talked highly about his eldest son and how surprised he is to see him all this mature at such a small age.

What did Tom Brady say about his eldest kid?

On April 11, Tom Brady made a star appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends and talked about his son Jack Brady. Tom Brady shared Jack with her ex Bridget Moynahan. Apart from Jack, Brady has two more kids Benjamin and Vivian which he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

"I mean my oldest son, Jack, he’s an amazing young man. Straight As. Handles himself so well in groups of people and I see him and he’s 16, and I’m like how are you so mature? [He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is," Brady said, talking about Jack.

During the same interview, Brady expressed how he improved as a fatherhood coming ahead all these years. "You get better as a parent, I think, because you know when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing. You’re winging it. You’re trying to wing it," Brady had recalled.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorced in 2022. But despite that, they decided to co-parent their kids Vivian and Benjamin. Talking about Jack, he has been a golden kid for Gisele, even though she isn't her birth mother but she has a better truth as a mother to her, who raised him with Brady.