Tom Brady's Latest Investment: NFL Legend Buys 48-acre Land For Birmingham City FC Amid Raiders Deal Struggles

Tom Brady has been facing some struggles to get himself the shares of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders. But that didn't stop him from expanding the growth of his investment portfolio with a new purchase for Birmingham City F.C.

Birmingham City F.C. Just Got Itself Land For New Stadium

Tom Brady became the minority shareholder of Birmingham City F.C. last summer. The investment came as a joint partnership with Knighthead Capital Management, an investment group. Recently, as reported by BBC, the investment group purchased 48-acre land for its new stadium.

The purchased land is about one mile of a distance from St. Andrews Stadium, a historical ground of Birmingham. The idea behind this investment is to build a new stadium which will have a variety of entertainment options along with new and advanced training facilities.

Even though the land is purchased for the new stadium, there's no revelation about when the team will get started with the construction. Tom Wagner, the co-founder of the group that Tom Brady purchased this land in partnership with, has some ambitious plans for the recent investment.

"When we invested in Birmingham City, we made it very clear that we had an ambitious vision to transform the experience for our fans and make a positive contribution to the growth and vitality of the city. The acquisition of the former Wheels site is an important next step in making this a reality," Tom Wagner said in his recent statement.

In the coming future, we might get to see another top-notch facility ready to serve Birmingham City F.C. and its fans. Soon after investing in the football club, Brady tried to acquire shares of the Las Vegas Raiders. But the board rejected his deal and the struggles remain ever since.