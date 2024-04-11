Nikki Glaser HINTS Tom Brady's Career As HUGE Breaking-Point In Gisele Bundchen's 13-Year-Long Marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen used to be one of the power couples of the NFL until they divorced in 2022. It came as a shock to the NFL world and left fans questioning what could have been the breaking point of their marriage. Comedian Nikki Glaser recently revealed what she thinks could have been the game-changer in Brady and Gisele's marriage.

Nikki Glaser Reveals Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Marriage Breaker

Nikki Glaser runs a podcast called The Nikki Glaser Podcast. In a recent episode, the comedian shared her take on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. Referring to 'Tom vs Time,' Tom Brady's 2018 documentary, Nikki recalled a certain scene.

"I can't believe they left this in because there's a scene where she's sitting, and he's got his arm around her. But she says, 'when I first met Tom, he said 10 more years. And by this time, it is 11 more years.' And she said he said 10 more years. And then we would be a family, and then we would be able to stop and calm down," Nikki shared.

According to Nikki, it was a huge moment that was the breaking point of their marriage. During that time frame, there were rumors that Brady would play another year as a quarterback in the league. "It almost as if they have never had this conversation. And she's been waiting for that 10 years to wear out," the host expressed.

But this isn't the first time that speculation has come forward. During their divorce, Brady's career was also pointed out as one of the factors that could have been involved. However, apart from that, Brady and Gisele were recently in a controversy when the NFL legend made some allegations.

Brady reportedly refused to accept that Gisele was just friends with her now-boyfriend Joaquim Valente. His allegations were in the limelight for a good time before everything was settled. A source later revealed that Brady had accepted Gisele's relationship and moved on from his past.