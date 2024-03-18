Has Zion Williamson Lost 25 Pounds Since December, After Gaining 100 Pounds In 2 Years During High School?

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to claim their first Southwest Division title since 2008, largely thanks to a revitalized performance from star forward Zion Williamson.

On Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective (at the 42:50 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that Williamson's improved physical condition over the past months has played a significant role in the Pelicans' current winning streak.

"Reports are surfacing from New Orleans that since the In-Season Tournament in December, Zion Williamson has lost over 25 pounds, and it has significantly improved his performance," Windhorst revealed.

"He's not only playing better but also less, which may also be a big help. But the significant weight loss cannot be overlooked. It's not simply a matter of gaining muscle as it has been previously touted."

Previously, Stephen A. Smith had raised questions about Williamson's weight and dedication to basketball, drawing his attention to diet and conditioning. These comments have faced criticisms, with former NBA player and current Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels labeling them as "lazy and inappropriate."

Now, leading the Pelicans with an average of 22.6 points per game, Williamson has stepped up his game, scoring an average of 23.9 points with a shooting percentage of 62.5 in the games of March so far.

Currently, the New Orleans (41-26) is on a roll, winning eight out of nine matches this month, and leads the Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games in the Southwest Division.

With a four-game road trip starting on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets (26), Williamson and the Pelicans aim to maintain the winning momentum.

Zion Williamson Reveals Remarkable 100-Pound Weight Gain in High School

Zion Williamson hasn't always been the powerhouse athlete he is today. At 6-foot-7 the Pelicans star was once over 100 pounds lighter. During high school, he underwent a significant growth spurt that included a substantial weight increase.

While chatting with GQ in 2019, he discussed the shocking transformation his body went through in high school. As a freshman, Williamson confesses he was about 6-3 and weighed 175 pounds. However, over the following two years, his height and weight dramatically increased -- with him putting on an extra hundred pounds.

Recalling, Williamson states, "I didn't realize I gained all this weight until my junior year. My freshman year, I was 6'3", 175 pounds—undeniably, I was small. But in just about two years, I gained an extra hundred pounds.

It wasn't like I was gazing at myself and thinking, 'Wow, I'm 250 pounds!' It wasn't until I stepped on a scale that I realized I was 250.

But it was surprising because I didn't feel heavy or slow. In fact, with the added weight, I felt more athletic and discovered I could do new things. Generally, people say you have to become accustomed to your body, but in my case, as my weight increased, I was not hindered. It advanced my speed, strength, and versatility as a player."

Williamson's measurements are breathtaking. He would be considered the second-heaviest player in an NBA team, provided he was part of one. Yet, despite his size, Williamson still maintains the grace and ease of movement of any player in the league, regardless of their age.

His effortless slam dunk performance during this past weekend's NBA Slam Dunk competition only further showcased his impressive array of skills.

