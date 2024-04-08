‘He Finally Awake Yessss’: Damian Priest Leaves WWE Fans in Frenzy As He Cashes His Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 40

The Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 started on a banger. It was a Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre contest for the World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre had beaten Rollins fair and square and won the fall. But his happiness was short-lived as CM Punk first attacked him, and then the Judgement Day member, Damian Priest emerged from backstage, shocking the entire Philadelphia crowd and cashed in his Money In The Bank Contract.

He is now the second man in the history of WWE to successfully cash in his Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania and win the WorldHeavyweight Championship. The Judgement Day member had won the contract in 2023 but did not cash in. He was even mocked by several for not being able to make use of it in the last one year.

The fans on social media have gone crazy, as Damian Priest pulled an absolute shocker at WrestleMania. Nobody had contemplated Priest for doing this. He had lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on Night 1, and was gone. But Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque had big plans for him.

Fans React to Damian Priest On Becoming New Champion

The fans on social media went absolutely crazy as Damian Priest beat Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. One user said, “GENIUS, FUCKING GENIUS!!” Another marked, “DAMIAN PRIEST YOU BEAUTY”. A third wrote, “I fucking knew it would happen and I'm still damn shocked.”

A fourth user wrote, “What a moment to be alive.” Another fan literally demanded CM Punk to officially join the Judgment Day group. He said, “I need CM Punk in the Judgement Day.”

A fifth fan however, posted in favor of McIntyre saying that The Scottish Psychopath might win it again. He wrote, “Drew is 1000% winning it back in Scotland and that crowd is going to lose their minds.”

A sixth user summed up the feeling of the entire WWE Universe. He simply said, “Broooo wth!! Omg this is unbelievable.”

For now, Damian Priest is the New World Heavyweight Champion and it would be interesting to see how he is booked in this storyline, starting with the Monday Night RAW on April 8. Will it be Drew McIntyre going after Damian Priest or will it be CM Punk eyeing his spot now. Let’s wait and watch.

