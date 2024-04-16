‘He Has to Be Trolling’: Max Holloway Responds to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s Fight Callout After His Victory at UFC 300

Max Holloway just went and did it again! Remember that last-second knockout at UFC 300 that had everyone buzzing? It landed him the BMF title and cemented his legacy as a certified badass. But who would've thought his win would spark a callout from a totally unexpected source?

Yes, you heard that right. Retired NFL star Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson is throwing his hat in the octagon, claiming he could take down the champ. With one exhibition boxing match under his belt, is Ochocinco for real, or is this just a publicity stunt?

High School Wrestling Champ vs BMF Champion: Johnson Doubles Down on His Skills

The whole episode kicked off when Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, speaking on the Nightcap podcast, boldly questioned his own potential against Max Holloway. “What do you think would happen if Max Holloway had to fight me?” Johnson posed to his co-host, Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe, quick to ground expectations, replied, “Boxers don’t do well in the UFC...it’s going to be over in a matter of seconds.” Unfazed, Johnson highlighted his past athletic credentials. “I was state wrestling champ in ’82,” he asserted.

“You know you’ve seen my hands go, I’ve got hands. So at what point do you think Max Holloway would beat me if we were to get in the octagon. Round one, two or three?” Sharpe's retort was blunt and dismissive, “It would be finished by submission within 30 seconds.”

The conversation escalated quickly with Johnson pushing for a physical test of his bold claims. “Max Holloway if you have any time during your break until your next fight, please let’s spar,” Johnson urged, hopeful to showcase his skills.

Ochocinco Throws Down the Gauntlet, Holloway Responds

“Please let’s get some footage, I just want to show Uncle Sharpe that I ain’t with the bulls***, please brother Max Holloway. Congratulations but please.” Reacting to the callout, Max Holloway turned to Twitter to share his take, brimming with disbelief and humor.

"Lol he has to be trolling," Holloway responded, punctuating his skepticism with laughter. Yet, he remained open to the challenge, albeit more in jest than seriousness. “Ever in Hawaii @Ochocinco, lmk,” he tweeted, extending an informal invite to Johnson for a friendly spar.

This blend of challenge and banter highlights not only the sports crossover curiosity but also the vibrant personalities involved, each playing their part in this unfolding sports narrative.

How do these public callouts influence the perception of professional athletes in different sports? And more importantly, who else would you like to see stepping out of their sporting comfort zone to challenge a UFC champion?