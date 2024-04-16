UFC 300: Fan Attacked by Arman Tsarukyan Seeks Special Compensation from Dana White; Details Inside

UFC Lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan faced former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the number-one contenders match at UFC 300. Arman showcased his world-class mixed martial arts skills against one of the best fighters of this generation, Charles Oliveira.

Arman Tsarukyan managed to escape Charles Oliveira's guillotine choke twice and demonstrated his spectacular ground game and wrestling.

Arman Tsarukyan was heavily booed against fan favorite Charles Oliveira. While Arman was walking down the ramp towards the Octagon for his fight, a fan showed him the middle finger, to which he launched a punch at the fan's face.

Later at the UFC 300 press conference, Dana White reacted to the incident by revealing they might get sued for this, "Yeah, you might not want to hang over the things and grab people when they're walking out. These guys are all hyped up and whatever and sure, we're probably going to get sued. We'll deal with that on Monday too."

Fan Demand A Special Compensation

The fan who was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan during his walkout at UFC 300 recently talked to Bloody Elbow, who revealed whether he will sue UFC and Arman Tsarukyan for the incident that happened at UFC 300. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The fan involved in the incident is Ardon, who said, "To answer Dana White's comments about suing: I will not sue; that never crossed my mind. Thank you, Uncle Dana, for blessing us with an amazing 300 card. Can you bless me and my brothers with tickets to UFC 303?"

"It was my first time attending a live UFC event and it was absolutely incredible. I'm glad the incident wasn't as bad as it could have been. I do want to make clear that I didn't pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title."

ALSO READ: Will Alex Pereira Defend His UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 301?