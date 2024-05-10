Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar threw a grand birthday party as their son Zehaan turned one year old. The party was held yesterday and the couple's family and friends graced the party to bless the little one and celebrate with the family. The actress took to the social media account and shared a glimpse of the big night.

Family and Friends enjoy at Zehaan's birthday party

Wearing their best outfits for the day, Gauhar and Zaid's family rocked at the party. The couple danced with their son and celebrated the occasion to the fullest. Celebrities like Debina Bonerjee, Mahhi Vij, and Salman Yusuf Khan among others graced the party.

Sharing glimpses on social media, Gauahar wrote, "To our everything, happy birthday Zehaan may Allah protect you and guide you to the path of happiness , love , good health and success , always . Ameen . We love you ! Mommy and Abba ! #Allahummabaariklahu"

Take a look at the glimpses of Gauahar and Zaid's son here:

As Gauahar Khan shared the memorable reel on Instagram, her friends from the industry posted beautiful comments for the couple and their son. Nisha Rawal wrote, "happy birthday little one" while Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday". Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

BMC opposed the decoration at Gauahar and Zaid's son's birthday party

While the party was grand with elaborate decoration, the BMC demolished a section of decoration as it was coming onto the footpath. They directed the venue staff to remove the decoration and when they disobeyed, the officials took the matter into their hands and took the decoration out.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar developed a strong bond during lockdown because of COVID-19. While they were rumored to be dating each other, they kept mum on the same for a while. The couple shocked the viewers when they announced their relationship and got engaged on November 5, 2020. Soon, they announced their wedding and got married on December 25, 2020.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host Gauahar Khan celebrates son Zehaan's first birthday; requests fans for 'duas'