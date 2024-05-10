Gauahar Khan shares glimpses from son Zehaan's first birthday celebration amid BMC demolishing party decor issue
Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar celebrated their son Zehaan's birthday with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Khan shared a reel consisting of special moments from the big day.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar threw a grand birthday party as their son Zehaan turned one year old. The party was held yesterday and the couple's family and friends graced the party to bless the little one and celebrate with the family. The actress took to the social media account and shared a glimpse of the big night.
Family and Friends enjoy at Zehaan's birthday party
Wearing their best outfits for the day, Gauhar and Zaid's family rocked at the party. The couple danced with their son and celebrated the occasion to the fullest. Celebrities like Debina Bonerjee, Mahhi Vij, and Salman Yusuf Khan among others graced the party.
Sharing glimpses on social media, Gauahar wrote, "To our everything, happy birthday Zehaan may Allah protect you and guide you to the path of happiness , love , good health and success , always . Ameen . We love you ! Mommy and Abba ! #Allahummabaariklahu"
Take a look at the glimpses of Gauahar and Zaid's son here:
As Gauahar Khan shared the memorable reel on Instagram, her friends from the industry posted beautiful comments for the couple and their son. Nisha Rawal wrote, "happy birthday little one" while Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday".
BMC opposed the decoration at Gauahar and Zaid's son's birthday party
While the party was grand with elaborate decoration, the BMC demolished a section of decoration as it was coming onto the footpath. They directed the venue staff to remove the decoration and when they disobeyed, the officials took the matter into their hands and took the decoration out.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar developed a strong bond during lockdown because of COVID-19. While they were rumored to be dating each other, they kept mum on the same for a while. The couple shocked the viewers when they announced their relationship and got engaged on November 5, 2020. Soon, they announced their wedding and got married on December 25, 2020.
