Examining Potential Trae Young Trade Scenarios as Hawks Weigh Choices

Despite the possibility of the Atlanta Hawks extending their 2023-24 NBA season through the play-in round, speculation has arisen about their future plans, particularly around their star guard Trae Young.

Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report suggested that many insiders in the NBA predict that Young might switch teams in the summer if Atlanta is successful in finding a trade.

Even though Young has secured three selections in the NBA All-Star Game including this season, his contributions haven't necessarily led to long-term success for the Hawks in his tenure of six seasons.

He did contribute to their surprise breakthrough to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they have failed to chalk up a playoff series victory to date.

An executive from the Eastern Conference remarked that winning with a player like Trae is challenging as he needs to be the team's best player but lacks that top-ranked status.

This regular season, the Hawks posted a 36-46 record and stand as the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, they'd have to win two games in the play-in round to qualify for the playoffs.

Trae Young's Potential Next Team: Lakers, Spurs, or Nets?

Young, who had to forgo many matches towards season-end due to a ligament tear in his left pinky, managed to return and participate in the final three regular-season games. His average game performance included 25.7 points and 10.8 assists over 54 matches.

Young, who had to forgo many matches towards season-end due to a ligament tear in his left pinky, managed to return and participate in the final three regular-season games. His average game performance included 25.7 points and 10.8 assists over 54 matches.

Young, the 5th pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft and later exchanged on draft day for Luka Doncic, the 3rd overall pick, has a residual contract for a further three years worth 138 million dollars. The significant financial obligation could potentially restrain Young's market appeal if Atlanta decides to release him.

Recently, a connection between Young and the Los Angeles Lakers has been suggested, with former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins, in February, proposing that Young join the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Victor Wembanyama. For Young, the Brooklyn Nets might be another potential landing place.

At the last NBA trade deadline in February, speculations circulated about the Hawks' possible intention to unload Dejounte Murray. But, prospects seem to indicate that Atlanta might prefer to retain and develop a team around Murray.

The Hawks are scheduled to compete against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, and if they win, will earn another play-in round match while aspiring to advance further. Otherwise, their primary focus will presumably be a consideration of Young's position in the upcoming offseason.

