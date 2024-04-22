Shaquille O'Neal's larger-than-life personality left a lasting impact on the NBA. O'Neal played for a total of six teams throughout his 19-year career in the sport.

Orlando Magic (1992-1996): Drafted as the number one overall pick in 1992, Shaq quickly became a star for the Orlando Magic. He won Rookie of the Year in 1993 and led the team to the NBA Finals in 1995.

Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2004): Shaq joined forces with Kobe Bryant to create one of the most dominant duos in NBA history. Together, they led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships (2000-2002).

Miami Heat (2004-2008): After his stint with the Lakers, Shaq teamed up with Dwyane Wade to bring another championship to the Miami Heat in 2006.

Phoenix Suns (2008-2009): Shaq's time with the Phoenix Suns was brief due to injuries.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-2010): Another short stint followed, this time with the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James.

Boston Celtics (2010-2011): Shaq ended his NBA career with the Boston Celtics by winning his fourth championship in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal Feat Los Angeles Lakers Controversy

Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Los Angeles Lakers is remembered for championship success. However, there's another side which is less talked about.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a well-documented on-court tension during their time as teammates. Shaq preferred a more dominant low-post game, while Kobe's style was more focused on scoring. Despite the friction, the pair won three championships. However, the tension ultimately led to Shaq's departure from the Lakers in 2004.

The Year Shaquille O'Neal Became a Hall of Famer

Shaquille O'Neal was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. O'Neal has four NBA Championships (2000-2002 with Lakers, 2006 with Heat), one NBA MVP Award (2000), three Finals MVP Awards, 15 All-Star Appearances, and numerous All-NBA Team selections.

Shaquille O'Neal's Post-Retirement Career

Shaquille O'Neal's post-retirement career has been anything but quiet. He's become a successful businessman, and media personality, and even dabbled in esports.

Shaq is a staple on the popular show, TNT's Inside the NBA. He co-hosts The Big Podcast with Shaq where he interviews celebrities and athletes. Shaq is a savvy investor. He previously held a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings (2013-2022) and currently invests in Papa John's franchises. Shaq became the General Manager of Kings Guard Gaming, an NBA 2K League team.