How Much Did Francis Ngannou Make in His Last UFC Fight? Former Champion REVEALS Final Paycheck

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will make his boxing return this Friday against boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The fight will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Francis Ngannou recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast of former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

Francis Ngannou revealed how much he made in his last UFC fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 and what his financial condition was at that time.

“You know I took $600K for my last fight in the UFC, as opposed to $5 million that they were offering for the same fight.”

Francis Ngannou further said, “And I was broke, at the time I owed Usman $200K.” Usman stopped Ngannou and requested he not speak much about the money he had given him.

Why did Francis Ngannou leave UFC?

Francis Ngannou was in his prime and was UFC heavyweight champion when he left UFC. Ngannou was stripped of his UFC Heavyweight championship and was released from his UFC contract.



The CEO of the UFC later revealed in a press conference that they would not work with Ngannou in the future. They offered him a deal that could have made him the richest UFC heavyweight fighter on the planet.



While Francis Ngannou was in talks with Ariel Helwani at the MMA Hour Show, he revealed the real reason why he had turned down the UFC contract.



"It doesn't matter how much money is in that contract, I am not free, I have no power. I hand all the power over to you guys (UFC) and I don't want that to happen. I wished it could work out, I always saw myself in the UFC. But it's a matter of principle. Money is a part of it but it's not all about money."

Advertisement

Other pay raises Francis Ngannou demanded health insurance from UFC and sponsorships of their own. Which UFC rejected, and Ngannou turned down the contract.



Later, the same year, The Predator signed a contract with PFL Promotion and had a cross-over boxing match with Tyson Fury. According to some reports, Francis Ngannur made approximately $10 million from his cross-over boxing match.

Knockout Chaos Match Card

Francis Ngannou is set to return to the boxing ring after his Tyson Fury match. He will take on boxing star Anthony Joshua in a ten-round fight. Ngannou and Joshua will headline the Knockout Chaos boxing event, which includes nine boxing fights.

Main Event: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou - 10 rounds, heavyweight

- Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker - 12 rounds, heavyweight

- Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball - 12 rounds, featherweight

- Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena - 10 rounds, heavyweight

- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne - 12 rounds, lightweight

- Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene - 10 rounds, super welterweight

- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres - 8 rounds, heavyweight

- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores - 6 rounds, super lightweight

- Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc - 4 rounds, heavyweight

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Match Knockout Chaos: When and Where to Watch; Date, Start Time and Streaming Info