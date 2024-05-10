Most Anticipated Anime Movies of 2024 ft. Haikyu! and Bocchi the Rock!

In 2024, anime movies are set to dominate the anime series market, with popular titles like My Hero Academia 4, Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising.

These films offer a unique experience of completing an anime story in a single sitting, with exciting sequels that provide a standalone experience while covering an overarching story. This trend is expected to continue in the anime industry this year. Here are the best upcoming anime movies to watch out for in 2024.

1. Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump marks the fifth movie in the anime franchise, centering on the intense National Inter High tournament match between Karasuno and Nekoma High School. The movie will pick up from here to cover the keenly awaited clash between the Karasuno and Nekoma teams. Additionally, it will also expand its focus to include Fukurodani and further explore Bakuto's story arc. The Haikyuu movie will release on May 30.

2. Bocchi the Rock! Film

Bocchi the Rock! would be receiving a pair of compilation films: Bocchi the Rock! Re: and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:. At the Bocchi the Rock! panel at AnimeJapan 2024, not only did the compilation films receive a new trailer, but it was also announced that Bocchi the Rock! Re: and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: would be released on June 7 and August 9, respectively.

3. Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost

Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram is a Japanese animated mystery film directed by Chika Nagaoka. It is the twenty-seventh installment of the Case Closed film series based on the manga series of the same name by Gosho Aoyama, preceded by Black Iron Submarine in 2023. The film was released in Japan on April 12, 2024.

4. Maboroshi

Maboroshi is a 2023 Japanese animated science fantasy drama film. Produced by MAPPA and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures Japan, the film is directed and written by Mari Okada. The film debuted in Japanese theaters in September 15, 2023 and was released worldwide on Netflix on January 15, 2024.

5. Trapezium

Trapezium depicts the 10 years of Yū Higashi, a high school girl who aims to be an idol. To achieve her dream, she sets for rules for herself: she will not be active on social media, she will not have a boyfriend, she will not stand out in school, and she will make friends with beautiful girls from the north, south, east, and west.

Masahiro Shinohara is directing the film at CloverWorks, and Koji Masunari is supervising the film. Yuuko Kakihara is writing the script, Rio is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music. Aniplex will distribute the film. The film is set to premiere in Japan on May 10th.

6. My Hero Academia 4

The Jump Festa 2024 stage for My Hero Academia unveiled exciting news regarding the franchise’s upcoming fourth anime film instalment. The film will feature an original storyline crafted by author Kohei Horikoshi, who will also oversee character designs and provide general supervision for the movie.

My Hero Academia follows Izuku, who has had a lifelong dream of becoming a hero, an ambitious aspiration for a kid without any superpowers. In a world where 80 per cent of the population possesses various super-powered ‘quirks’, Izuku was among the unlucky minority born without any abilities. However, his lack of powers doesn’t stop him from pursuing admission to one of the world’s most esteemed hero academies.

7. Fureru

The team behind Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day has revealed plans for an original movie named Fureru, set to premiere in 2024. The upcoming drama film blends elements of slice-of-life and fantasy and is directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai. Mari Okada, known for her screenwriting, has penned the screenplay.

8. Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising is an upcoming movie and a sequel to Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Rebellion. The project was officially announced on April 25th, 2021 during the Madoka 10th Anniversary event. More information was revealed during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 on September 10th, 2023, which included a new trailer and an approximated release date of Winter 2024.

The series follows a group of young women who are offered the chance to become magical girls by a mysterious creature named Kyubey. In exchange for a single wish, they gain powers and the responsibility to fight witches and other supernatural creatures that pose a threat to humanity. However, they soon discover the harsh and grim reality of possessing powers.

9. Kimi no Iro

Kimi no Iro, a highly anticipated 2024 anime film directed by Naoko Yamada, is set to star in the K-On! series and the 2016 film A Silent Voice, with a screenplay by Reiko Yoshida, known for Violet Evergarden.

The story revolves around a high school girl gifted with the ability to perceive people’s emotions as colours. However, she often prioritises the emotions of others over expressing her true feelings. The story delves into her struggles, her encounters with different individuals and her journey toward finding hope amidst these challenges.

10. Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, the upcoming two-part anime film adaptation, directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa, is scheduled for release in March and April of 2024. The story is based on the manga penned and illustrated by Inio Asano.

Three years before the main plot, a massive spaceship appears over Tokyo that triggers a conflict against harmless aliens, igniting debates on pacifism and stirring controversy. Amidst this occurrence, high schoolers Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa Ouran adopt an unchanged demeanour, living their lives untouched by the event.

