WATCH: Rumored lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda get spotted together during night out in city

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made their acting debut together. Suhana and Agastya stepped into Bollywood with the teen musical comedy The Archies in 2023.

The duo has been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. Adding to these speculations, Suhana and Agastya were spotted together recently during their night out in Mumbai.

Rumored lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spotted together

Last night, May 9, the paparazzi captured Agastya Nanda, sporting a casual look, entering a house. According to the paps, the girl accompanying him was none other than his rumored girlfriend, Suhana Khan. She was seen in a stylish red top and white pants. However, Suhana’s face was not visible to the camera, and she quickly stepped inside.

About Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's The Archies

The Archies, which was released in December last year, is an Indian adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film's ensemble cast includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal.

Suhana plays the role of the sassy Veronica Lodge, while Agastya portrays the charming Archie Andrews. The story is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and revolves around a group of friends and their struggles to save their beloved park.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s upcoming projects

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Suhana Khan is set to star in an action thriller titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Suhana will be sharing the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for this movie. SRK's character will reportedly have gray shades. A source revealed to us that Suhana has undergone stunt training for her role.

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the film Ikkis. It is a biographical film based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Veteran actor Dharmendra is also part of the cast. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

