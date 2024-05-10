Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Then and Now Comparision Picture; Celebrates Her Journey

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is marking her journey. 32-year-old Blanchard posted on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared a picture of herself now and compared it to a photo from 2009 when she was 18. In that old picture, she was in a wheelchair outside a hospital, holding a stuffed giraffe.

Blanchard captioned the photo, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove."

She also posted those two photos on her TikTok account. She did it to help people learn more about Munchausen by Proxy, which she experienced as a child.

Blanchard shared these posts during a hectic period in her life. She got out of prison in December after serving eight years. Back then, she admitted to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and got a 10-year sentence.

Gypsy's Fresh Start: Redefining Herself After Prison

Since getting out of prison, Blanchard has gone through a lot of changes. She got divorced from her ex, who she married while she was still in jail. She also filmed a reality TV series called Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Blanchard walked the red carpet at Lifetime's For Your Consideration event last week. She had just recovered from a nose job. During the event, she talked about entering a new phase in her life. She was really excited about this new chapter in her life. She feels like she's learned a lot in the past four months. She said she's focused on moving ahead and showing the world who she's becoming.

With a laugh, she said, "In my pretty girl era as they say!"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A Journey of Self-Discovery

Gypsy is busy promoting her new eight-part documentary series for Lifetime. It's set to premiere in June. She's really looking forward to people seeing her new project. She's especially excited for fans to witness her personal growth. Over the past four months, Blanchard has been discovering a lot about herself, and she thinks it's important for others to see that transformation too. She wants people to see how she's evolved from the person she was in prison to who she is now and the journey that brought her here.

