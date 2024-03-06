Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Match Knockout Chaos: When and Where to Watch; Date, Start Time and Streaming Info

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his boxing return against famous boxing champion Anthony Joshua in a 10-round fight. Francis Ngannou is a professional mixed martial arts fighter who gained a name in UFC.

Francis Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion. He left the UFC in 2023 after his negotiations with the company did not go according to plan.

Ngannou then signed a deal with PFL, and in 2023, Ngannou fought boxing champion Tyson Fury. Francis Ngannou showcased his high-level combat skill set by going toe to toe with one of the best boxers ever.

Francis Ngannou even scored a knockdown, shocking the world judges later who sided with Tyson Fury. However, Ngannou earned the respect of fans, and many to date believe Ngannou won the match.

Now, Saudi Arabia is set to host another major crossover fight featuring Francis Ngannou and boxing star Anthony Joshua.

When and where is Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua?

The Knockoout Chaos boxing event, featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua’s ten-round boxing bout as the main event, will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

We will witness Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua rumbling for ten rounds for the glory and pride of their own. The card will feature nine boxing fights featuring promising rising stars. Tyson Fury will be at the ringside in attendance to support his brother fighting in the undercard.



Where to watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

The Knockout Chaos boxing event will be a stacked nine-fight boxing event featuring a cross-over boxing rumble of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou. The event will take place on March 8, 2024, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The fight is exclusively available for fans on a pay-per-view model, and fans worldwide can watch it by purchasing the pay-per-view on their regional patterns of events.

United States:

- Start Time: Friday, March 8 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

- PPV Price: Check with your local provider

- Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

- Live Stream: DAZN Pay per view

United Kingdom:

- Start Time: Friday, March 8 at 4 pm GMT

- PPV Price: £19.99 GBP

- Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 10:50 pm GMT

- Live Stream: DAZN

Australia:

- Start Time: Saturday, March 9 at 3 am AEDT

- PPV Price: $37.99 AUD added to DAZN subscription, $69.95 AUD without Kayo subscription

- Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 9:50 am AEDT

- Live Stream: DAZN and Kayo

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua Knockout Choas Full Match-Card

Boxing Matches Weights Class Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou 10 rounds, heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker 12 rounds, heavyweight Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball 12 rounds, featherweight Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena 10 rounds, heavyweight Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne 12 rounds, lightweight Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene 10 rounds, super welterweight Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres 8 rounds, heavyweight Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores 6 rounds, super lightweight Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc 4 rounds, heavyweight

