Chris Pine Shares His Opinions On Wonder Woman 3's Cancelation; Says He Was 'Stunned'

Chris Pine, who gained recognition for his parts in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, has commented on the rumor that DC had shelved preparations for a third superhero film. The actor revealed his shock and displeasure at the choice in a recent interview with Business Insider.

The actor who played Steve Trevor in the movie, Chris Pine, said he was stunned to hear the news. The thought of turning down a billion-dollar business and going in a different route was too much for him to process. Pine expressed his respect for Wonder Woman and thanked director Patty Jenkins for her careful narrative style, even though she didn't know the whole background behind the choice.

Pine's thoughts echo those of many fans who were excitedly awaiting the next installment in the Wonder Woman saga, even though he might not have all the answers. The decision to forgo a third film has left fans and Pine both perplexed, leaving them to question how such an unexpected turn of events came about.

ALSO READ: Are 3 Regular Actors Leaving Wednesday Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Pine Confirms: Steve Trevor's story ends in Wonder Woman Universe

Pine, who gained notoriety for playing Gal Gadot's Steve Trevor, the love interest of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, explained that he would not have returned to the role for a third movie. "I, myself. No. My friend is deceased. Steve is insane. "It would be absurd to attempt to bring me back," he declared, alluding to his character's death in the first movie and subsequent reappearance in the follow-up thanks to a request from Galactot's persona.

Pine reflected on his early hesitation to accept the job, saying he first declined the chance to play the boyfriend because he thought it would be like playing second fiddle. But after talking with director Patty Jenkins, he had a different viewpoint. She marketed the movie as a romance, a contemporary "Casablanca," rather than just a superhero movie. Pine was drawn to the concept of viewing a superhero movie from a romantic perspective since it went beyond just action and explosions.

Wonder Woman 3 was canceled when Peter Safran and James Gunn took over DC Studios, leading to a thorough redesign of the DC Comics Extended Universe.

