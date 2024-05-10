Olivia Rodrigo Tries Help Out a Fan Feel Better About Her Tattoo Typo; See Here

Grace Flemming, a Colorado local, was inspired to get a tattoo of Olivia Rodrigo's bridge after listening to her song Hope Ur ok. The lyrics, "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," encapsulated her love for the pop singer.

She finally got the ink last month on her waist, only to later discover that it incorrectly read “butterwings” instead of “butterfly wings.” However Olivia Rodrigo is is trying to help her feel better about their tattoo mishap.

Making a Tiktok, Grace Flemming shared her ordeal on the internet after her tattoo artist incorrectly wrote Olivia Rodrigo's Hope Ur Ok lyrics that read "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings" on her wrist, but later discovered it read "butter wings" instead of "butterfly wings."

Rodrigo found this mishap funny and also left a comment on the video on May 7. She commented, "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."

Speaking about the singer's comment, Flemming said in an interview with Today that she couldn't believe Rodrigo saw her video and responded, adding that she's now unsure if she'll accept the tattoo artist's offer to correct the mistake.

“Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics,” she said. “Maybe I’ll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else.”

Opening up about what the lyric meant to her, Flemming continued, “Everybody already has their own wounds or holes. So I take the (line), ‘Address the letters to the holes of my butterfly wings,’ (to say) if somebody’s gonna say something mean, they can say it to me. But, it’s just gonna go through me. It’s gonna go through that hole.”

Meanwhile, Flemming told PEOPLE earlier this month that it was her boyfriend who made her aware of the typo after she sent him a picture of the inking. “Did you take out the fly?,” he said via text message in response to the picture. "l was just so shocked!" Flemming told PEOPLE. "How did I not notice that?"

Despite the error, Flemming revealed that she was filled with humor when looking back at the moment, explaining she laughed about it with friends and family. "The laughs and smiles they let out were priceless," she recalled.

"I have been a fan of Olivia since 2015! I loved American Girl dolls, and Olivia starred in an American Girl doll movie about the doll named Grace. And ever since then, I’ve followed her in her journey," she said.

"She is such an inspiration to me and I admire her so much. I hope one day she’ll see this tattoo and laugh about it," Flemming told PEOPLE at the time.

Olivia Rodrigo will be holding Singapore concert this October

On Thursday, May 9, Olivia Rodrigo announced the Asian and Australian legs of her ongoing Guts world tour and Singapore made the cut. Rodrigo is all set to take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 1.

Live Nation Asia has announced two presale sessions for Rodrigo's concert, one for American Express cardholders on May 13 and the other for Live Nation members on May 15 from 12pm to 11.59pm. General sales will then take place from 12pm on May 16 via Ticketmaster.

The new dates will mark Rodrigo's first time touring in both places, bringing her up to a total of 82 shows globally by the time the endeavor ends later this year. The Asian leg kicks off Sept. 16 in Bangkok, Thailand, and will find Rodrigo traveling through Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Unveiling the new dates on her Instagram Story, the half-Filipina singer also teased, “Stay tuned, Manila!”

Soon afterward, Rodrigo will play two shows in Melbourne followed by two in Sydney in October. She’ll be joined for all four Australian shows by rising alt-pop star Benee, who’s known for the mega-viral TikTok hit Supalonely, which peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

