How much does John Harbaugh make in a year and where does he rank among highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports?

John Harbaugh, the esteemed head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, ranks among the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, drawing an astonishing annual salary of approximately $12 million.

This places him in the top tier of NFL coaches in terms of earnings, though he falls slightly behind a few of his peers in the league.

Ravens John Harbaugh's salary compared to his peers

Harbaugh's journey in the NFL, beginning in 1988 as an assistant coach, has been marked by a consistent rise in prominence and success.

Since 2008, his time with the Baltimore Ravens has been quite notable. He's made multiple appearances in the AFC Championship, had numerous successful playoff runs, and even won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. Not to mention, he's also received several coaching awards, including the prestigious AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2019.

His initial contract with the Ravens in 2008 was significantly lower, around $3.5 million, but his achievements and reputation have seen his value skyrocket over the years, leading to his current impressive salary.

In terms of ranking among the highest-paid coaches in NFL, Harbaugh's $12 million salary places him in a tie for sixth among NFL coaches as of 2023, alongside Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Above him are renowned names like Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers with $12.5 million, Sean McVay of Los Angeles Rams with $14 million per year, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks earning $15 million per year and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos at $18 million per year. Topping the list is Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, commanding a staggering $20 million annually.

It's important to also consider coaches from other major sports leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLB. These comparisons provide a broader perspective on where Harbaugh's salary stands in the context of American professional sports coaching.

NFL coaches' salary compared to other U.S sports

In the NBA, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, renowned for his long tenure and multiple championships, has a substantial salary, reportedly around $16 million per year. His salary sets a high benchmark in the NBA. Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons commands the second-highest coaching salary, earning $13.05 million annually.

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors follows with $9.5 million per year. Other notable NBA coaches like Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers also command high salaries, earning $8.5 million and $7.25 million per year, respectively

In comparison to other major leagues, NHL coaches generally earn less, with figures ranging from $1 million to $6 million annually. However, the average salary falls between $2 million to $2.5 million.

Even MLB coaches are highly underpaid, top MLB coaches earn considerably lower salaries with many earning in the range of $3 million to $5 million per year. As of 2023, the highest-paid coach in Major League Baseball (MLB) is Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs, who earns a remarkable $8.5 million annually.

John Harbaugh's annual salary with the Baltimore Ravens places him among the top 10 highest-paid coaches across all major American sports leagues.

Also read: Kyle Shanahan salary: How much does 49ers head coach make a year?

Advertisement

The NFL, in particular, showcases a trend where coaching expertise is highly valued and rewarded, a reflection of the significant impact that these individuals have on the success and performance of their respective teams.