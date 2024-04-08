How will T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI Arrest Affect Draft Stock? Ex-Texas Star Spends Night In Jail Ahead Of 2024 Draft

The NFL Draft is around the corner, and many players are waiting for the sides to pick them, which will determine everyone's future where the rookies get a chance to make a big impact in the league.

Meanwhile, concerns arise about whether T'Vondre Sweat's recent detention will have any impact on his draft stock in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Texas football player was arrested on Sunday and charged with driving intoxicated, in Travis County jail as per the jail records. The records further state that the NFL player was booked on Sunday at 2:12 pm, however, he was released later after pledging a $3,000 bond.

The player is anticipated to be drafted in the first two rounds when the NFL Draft will be held this year in Detroit, from April 25 to 27. However, his recent booking raises questions if it will have any impact on his draft stock.

How will T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI Arrest affect Draft Stock?

The 22-year-old will be closely monitored by the NFL sides interested in him and how the charges affect him. While the American football defensive tackle was released on bail, it has relieved him and his fans that such incidents in the past, recently, have not really affected players in their draft scout.

Jalen Carter was arrested following a car crash last year in January where two people passed away but the Philadelphia Eagles player was let go for a $4,000 bond. He was still drafted by the Eagles in the first round of last year's NFL Draft.

However, the outcome of T’Vondre’s case will play a huge role in the upcoming draft. An intoxicated driver is guilty of a Class B misdemeanour, as per the law.

The 2024 NFL Draft prospect was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in addition to winning the Outland trophy last year which is given to the best interior lineman in college football. He led the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship along with leading his side to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

ALSO READ: Chris Simms calls Jalen Hurts 'Most overrated player' in NFL for THIS reason