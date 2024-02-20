Chris Simms calls Jalen Hurts 'Most overrated player' in NFL for THIS reason

In a recent surge of outspoken critiques, Chris Simms has once again targeted Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles QB, labeling him as the "most overrated player in football."

Chris Simms unwarranted shot ft. Jalen Hurts

This claim by Simms isn't new; since Hurts entered the league, Simms has consistently expressed skepticism regarding the quarterback's abilities relative to the accolades and attention he has received.

"I respect a lot about Jalen Hurts," Simms noted in PHNX Cardinals podcast, "But I think Jalen Hurts is also like the most overrated player in football."

This statement captures the essence of Simms' long-standing argument: Hurts' performance is significantly bolstered by an exceptional supporting cast, especially the Eagles' offensive line, which Simms argues is the best in the NFL.

"He plays quarterback for a team that’s an all-star team," Simms elaborated, "they have the best O-line in football, it’s not even close."

Simms further elaborates on his point by drawing comparisons between Hurts and other quarterbacks in the league, such as Kyler Murray.

Drawing comparisons to Kyler Murray, Simms posits, "If you put Kyler Murray in there — you’d say ‘Damn, Kyler’s amazing. Is he the MVP of football?’"

This comparison underscores Simms' belief that the Eagles' success and Hurts' perceived value are more a product of the team's overall strength than Hurts' individual talent.

Despite Simms' harsh critique, it's important to recognize that Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to significant victories and has shown growth over his time with the team.

His ability to remain calm under pressure and make plays both in the air and on the ground has earned him a spot in the conversation about top quarterbacks in the league.

In the 2023 season, he achieved career highs in completions, yards, and touchdowns, showcasing his ability to lead and succeed within the Eagles' system.

Chris Simms' Continuous Critique of Jalen Hurts

Simms' continuous scrutiny of Hurts extends beyond performance ratings, touching upon the Eagles' tactical plays and Hurts' leadership qualities.

Simms has not shied away from controversy, especially with his comments on the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" strategy—a play where Jalen Hurts is pushed by a teammate for extra momentum.

Simms controversially suggested that opponents should aggressively target Hurts to counter this tactic, stating, "Go headhunting on the quarterback here. ... Try to kill the quarterback."

Though he later clarified he didn't mean it literally, his choice of words drew significant backlash for promoting excessive aggression against Hurts.

Despite his past criticisms, Simms recognized Hurts' evolution, ranking him 7th among NFL quarterbacks in 2023 and acknowledging him as "the ultimate gamer" and possibly "the best leader in the NFL right now."

This acknowledgment, however, is coupled with Simms' belief that Hurts has yet to reach his full potential as a passer, suggesting there's "more meat on the bone" in terms of his development.

