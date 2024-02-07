The Rock’s Reaction to Being Booed on WWE Raw Over Cody Rhodes and WrestleMania 40 Fiasco Revealed

The WWE Universe is the most unpredictable thing in the world. It can raise a superstar, love him, embrace him, and at the same time hate him, ridicule him, and bring him down.

It did the same with its most ‘beloved’ superstar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The WWE Universe roared at the top of their voices on January 8, when ‘The Rock’ returned, but exactly a month later, it has now started chanting against him, when he took Cody Rhodes’ spot for the main event of WrestleMania 40.

On Monday Night Raw on February 5, the chants of ‘Rocky Sucks’ reverberated in the arena, throwing the WWE observers into a state of surprise.

The chants started when Cody Rhodes made his way to confront World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The reaction of the audience even prompted commentator Michale Cole to say, “ Is it 1996 again?”

Well, for a young, 24-year-old, Rocky Maivia in 1996, the chants of Rocky Sucks were indeed hard-hitting which even prompted a very scathing reply from him. However, 28 years later, will a 51-year-old, Rock, reply the same way?

What was The Rock’s reaction?

Though we don’t have a first-hand account of how The Rock must have felt after hearing the ‘Rocky Sucks’ chants, according to the American journalist, Dave Meltzer, who has quite a few connections in WWE, The Rock wouldn’t have batted an eyelid on the WWE Universe’s negative reaction.

"Here's the deal with him. He (The Rock) doesn't care if he's booed or cheered. I promise you, he doesn't care," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

And this makes sense because The Rock has risen in stature in WWE, as well as in his life in the last 3 decades. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s the WWE that needs The Rock and not the other way around.

What happened in 1996, was the story of an underconfident, amateur wrestler who was under the shadow of his father, and had just started his career. However, The Rock, today is polished with experience and is tough and resilient.

He is way beyond these chants and negative reactions, which are dreadful for a young wrestler, but for someone like ‘The Rock’, these chants won’t make or break him.

At last, he knows that he is 51 years old, and is heading towards the last match in his WWE career, before he hangs up his boots for the final time. So, there’s also no point in heeding to audience’s reaction in the last leg of his career.

Will The Rock beat Roman Reigns?

Going by the present reaction of WWE Universe, it doesn’t seem that even a title win for ‘The Rock’ would assuage the feelings of the fans.

Further, since it is most probably Rock's last match in WWE, in his final WrestleMania 40, there are very minimalistic chances of his victory against Roman Reigns.

Reigns has beaten every WWE legend so far, ranging from John Cena, Goldberg, Undertaker to Triple H. ‘The Rock’, his cousin, is the only one left to be finally conquered by ‘The Tribal Chief’ and it looks like he will triumph over ‘The Brahma Bull’ at WrestleMania 40.

