WATCH: ‘Rocky Sucks’ Chants Hijack WWE RAW Opening; Seth Rollins and Michael Cole Acknowledge Fans Reaction to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes’s hype train is just getting started after Royal Rumble 2024 winner, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes announced he is not going to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Roman Reigns and The Rock stepped in and replaced Cody Rhodes.



Fans raised there and started a moment on social media to bring back Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



Cody Rhodes was trending in the United States and other countries as number one for straight two days. WWE advertised Cody Rhodes for the recent Monday Night Raw and was also scheduled to compete in a Bull Rope Match against Shinsuke Nakamura.





Fans on social media announced and built the anticipation to hijack Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins kicked off the show and called out Cody Rhodes to answer who was going to face the workhorse champion or part-time champion.



Fans did what they claimed they would WWE universe showcased tremendous support to Cody Rhodes. Fans were chanting “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants. To which even Raw’s lead commentator Michael Cole responded in 1997.



Some footage is now going viral on the internet which shows WWE muted the “Rocky Sucks” chants on the original show going live and in the real-time arena was chanting “Rocky Sucks”.

WWE has not officially announced who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 The Rock or Cody Rhodes.

WWE has to announce a press conference that will take place this coming Thursday on all WWE social media platforms live from 7 PM Eastern. And there WWE will announce the main event of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes's response to fans hijacking WWE

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, undoubtedly has turned into a top baby-face at this time. Some fans are even calling him the next John Cena with his superhero character and love he has for business and how over he is amongst the fans, especially the younger demographic.



Cody Rhodes got amazing support in the last two days fans are supporting him over one the biggest names in professional wrestling and the world The Rock.



Cody Rhodes has now finally reacted to the support fans are giving and he appreciates fans via his official Twitter X account, “ Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all but Trust me.”

Even after Monday Night Raw went off-air fans, Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo alongside Cody Rhodes.



We saw Raw going off-air after Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn saved Rhodes and then Rhodes emotionally showed his respect towards fans.



