Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom gets Mona Singh on board

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut directorial venture with the project titled Stardom. Since the announcement, the project has created significant buzz in the industry and fans anticipate updates about the same. Now, giving a fresh update, acclaimed actor Mona Singh has come on board for Junior Khan's debut project.

Mona Singh is shooting for Stardom in Goa

According to Hindustan Times sources, Mona Singh has been roped in for Aryan Khan's Stardom and the actor is currently busy shooting for the same in Goa. The source quoted, "It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps."

Spilling the beans on Stardom, Hindustan Times quoted, "Aryan is keeping an eye on things to make sure no footage from the shoot goes online. He knows just how to explain scenes, which makes the work much easier. His vision is quite clear. He employs words to describe the scene in detail, which allows actors to perform to their full potential."

Bobby Deol moves on to the dubbing process for Stardom

Bobby Deol has successfully completed shooting for Aryan Khan's Stardom. A source close to the project informed IndiaToday.in, "Bobby sir wrapped the shoot last month (March). The last schedule took place at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai) where a set was built. He was a thorough professional and very dedicated to this project. The whole unit was very happy with his work."

With filming now finished, Deol is preparing for the next stage: dubbing. He will commence dubbing for the series shortly.

More about Aryan Khan's Stardom

Stardom is a modern drama that takes a close look at the glamorous world of entertainment. The series tells an intriguing story about the ups and downs of fame, success, and the strong desire to become a star. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar are expected to make cameos in the series.

