Samarth Jurel aka Chintu is popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss 17, where he received love from the audience for his entertaining personality. He stepped into the house of Bigg Boss as a wildcard entry but left his everlasting impact in a short period. Here’s how his fellow contestants wished him on his birthday.

How Bigg Boss 17 contestants wished Samarth Jurel on his birthday

Mannara Chopra

The second-runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra dropped a warm wish on Samarth birthday, where she wrote, “Happy birthday @samarthjurel…your magical times starts now and onwards. #shineon” To which he responded leaving a note, “Thank you Mannara (with a heart emoji).”

Mannara also shared an adorable picture with him during their good times in Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande shared a few snapshots with Samarth during their best moments together inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 and from their camaraderie outside. Wishing him she wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu.”

Responding to her wish, the Udaariyaan actor wrote, "Ankita Ji (with a heart emoji)."

Vicky Jain

And the most awaited wish comes from Vicky Bhai aka Vicky Jain of Bigg Boss 17. He shared an interesting clip from their stint in Bigg Boss 17, where the two were sharing their thoughts when Bigg Boss asked everyone to freeze. The duo have always shared a strong camaraderie.

Wishing Jurel, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday Samarth.” Responding to which he replied, “Bade bhai (with two heart emojis).”

Arun Mahashetty

Arun Mahashetty took to his Instagram handle to wish his fellow contestant from the house of Bigg Boss 17. Arun’s wish was the funniest one as he shared a clip where the duo performed their iconic step. Wishing him, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Meri Jaan (Sweetheart).” Responding to his wish Jurel wrote, “Miyaabhai (with two heart emojis).”

Samarth’s journey in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wildcard contestant and left everyone in surprise by claiming that he was Isha Malviya’s boyfriend. This news destroyed the latter’s ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, who was under the illusion that she was not dating anyone after him.

Later Samarth faced criticism for provoking Abhishek Kumar but everything seemed to be perfect between them as the duo shared a decent bond as seen in several gatherings.

On the personal front, he confirmed to Pinkvilla that he and Isha have parted ways!

