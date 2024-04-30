Deadly tornadoes strike America's heartland, claiming 5 lives across 2 states; Deets inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths by tornadoes.

A severe weather outbreak has devastated America's heartland, with deadly tornadoes killing at least five people in two states. Since Thursday, more than 100 confirmed tornadoes with intensities ranging from EF-0 to EF-4 have been reported, with the number expected to rise as survey teams assess the damage, as per Fox Weather.

Destruction across multiple states

The severe weather has wreaked havoc on communities from Texas to Iowa, leaving thousands of residents to deal with the aftermath. Friday was the most active tornado day of 2024, with the National Weather Service (NWS) receiving an incredible 88 tornado reports, reminiscent of destructive outbreaks seen in the past.

In Iowa and Nebraska, the situation worsened when two rare Tornado Emergencies were issued, indicating the storms' catastrophic nature. Cities such as Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Minden, Iowa, bore the brunt of the devastation, with specialized response teams dispatched to aid in the survey of the destruction.

Loss of lives and homes

Tragically, the tornadoes killed at least five people and caused numerous injuries throughout the affected areas. In Minden, Iowa, a man died after becoming trapped in his basement during the storm. Despite first responders' efforts to rescue him, he died from his injuries, bringing out the dangers of these natural disasters.

Oklahoma also experienced significant devastation, with at least four people killed and over 100 injured during Saturday's tornado outbreak. Holdenville was particularly hard hit, with two deaths reported, including one of an infant. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help grieving families who have lost not only loved ones, but also their homes and belongings as a result of the disaster.

A state of emergency declared

Following the widespread damage, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in several counties hit by severe weather. The executive order, issued on Sunday morning, seeks to expedite relief efforts and assist communities dealing with the aftermath of the storms.

The NWS survey teams are continuing their assessments, with preliminary findings indicating damage consistent with EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes in several areas. One such tornado struck Sulphur, Oklahoma, and devastated downtown businesses.

