‘I Don’t Think He’s...': Larsa Pippen Shares Insights on Her Split With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen recently confirmed her breakup with Marcus Jordan, stating he was not the right man for her. In her appearance on the Amy & T.J. podcast, the star of Real Housewives of Miami emphasized that their 16-year age difference was not the reason for their parting.

"I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.” she explained.

She further expressed her dedication to being true to herself and what's important in her life. Larsa stated that even though Marcus is a wonderful man, she believed they didn't make a suitable match.

"I'm single and open to meeting new people. It's quite clear that we are on different life paths," Larsa revealed.

She reinforced the idea that their diverse life paths were the core reason behind their split and not any age-related concerns. For Larsa, the importance lies in being true to herself and her objectives. Despite conceding Marcus' decent nature, she didn't feel the compatibility needed for their relationship to continue.

Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Breakup with Marcus Jordan

Shooting a show alone for two weeks gave the reality TV star, an opportunity for a clear realization about her feelings for Jordan. She recognized that he wasn't the individual she wanted to be with.

Pippen conveyed that her prime interests are her children, her ventures, and building a life with someone with whom growth is possible.

If mutual growth isn’t happening, she stressed the importance of being at similar life stages to progress together.

Despite the separation, Pippen and Jordan continue to share a good bond. Pippen pointed out their three-year friendship before they started dating, and she believes they will eventually become friends again.

The pair, who ignited dating gossip in 2022 and officially posted about it on Instagram in 2023, hit pause on their relationship in February. Though they briefly reconciled, they chose to separate once more last week.

While agreeing that parting ways was tough, particularly considering their shared professional commitments, Pippen expressed a thrill about being able to concentrate on herself and enjoy her time with friends and co-stars.

As Pippen proclaims that she's "single and ready to mingle," fans are left curious about what the future holds for the reality TV star's journey.

