Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

In their much-anticipated East-West playoff showdown, the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Lakers, holding a firm spot in the playoffs at the 9th position in the Western Conference, carry a seasonal record of 39-32.

In comparison, the Bucks, confidently resting on a three-game advantage with 11 games to go, are battling for the second spot behind Eastern Conference leader, Boston, with a 45-25 record. The game is set to commence at 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against The Lakers?

Anticipating a challenging match against the Lakers, the Bucks show a couple of names on the injury list, including their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Sunday, in an assertive victory over the Thunder, the Bucks took home an impressive 118-93 win, led by Antetokounmpo with a match-high score of 30 points, garnished with 19 rebounds and four assists.

Simultaneously, the Lakers celebrated a narrow 150-145 win against the Pacers on Sunday. The game saw Anthony Davis rising to the occasion with as many as 36 points, leading the Lakers toward victory.

The Bucks have a significant edge going into this game as Khris Middleton is set to return to their lineup. Anticipating a face-off between star players, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetekounmpo, along with Brook Lopez, all eyes are on the strategic approach of coach Darvin Ham.

Who among the Lakers will shoulder the responsibility of restraining Middleton is an exciting prospect to watch.

Is Lebron Playing Tonight Against The Milwaukee Bucks?

The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable against the Bucks due to an ankle injury. While this is unfortunate, it might be the wise choice considering the Lakers are set to play the Memphis Grizzlies the following Wednesday.

James' absence will certainly be felt, but let's not forget the Lakers' victory over the Bucks three weeks ago, largely thanks to D’Angelo Russell's career-best performance.

Even without James, the Lakers still have the potential to triumph over the Milwaukee team.

However, this will necessitate outstanding performances from Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie who impressively took over from Russell in the previous match Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves.

Although it's unlikely for Russell to sink nine 3-point shots again as he did before, the truth is, within this team, any player has the potential for an explosive performance.

Hopefully, this potential will become a reality in the upcoming Tuesday game.

When and Where To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

