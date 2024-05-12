Mother’s Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Soha Ali Khan, Babil and more drop beautiful dedications for their mums

It is the second Sunday of May, celebrated as Mother’s Day every year worldwide. The day is celebrated in honor of the most beautiful and purest blessing in the form of a Mother. Thus, marking the special occasion, social media has been buzzing with adorable wishes and posts not just from the commoners but also from Bollywood celebs.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Soha Ali Khan, and Arbaaz Khan among others took to their social media and dropped sweet posts. Check out.

Bollywood celebs post special message on Mother's Day 2024

Today, on May 12, a while back, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful monochromatic picture of his mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Alongside the post, he penned an endearing note expressing, “Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you.”

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan also dropped a couple of pictures of his parents. The first photo features the couple followed by another captivating glimpse of his father. Sharing the post, he wrote alongside, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn't for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother's Day."

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories and shared a happy photo of himself with his mother. In the stunning monochromatic snap, his mother could be seen wrapping her arm around while mother-son duo beam bright smiles for the camera. “happy mamas day mama @ayeshashroff,” he wrote alongside.

Legendary actress Hema Malini took to her X and shared a multi-picture post featuring three pictures capturing adorable moments of the actress with her mother. She penned a long note in her mother’s honor that read, “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."It is Mother’s Day today. We celebrate that universal phenomenon, a mother, and celebrate the role she plays in our lives. My special gratitude goes to my own mother who was my rock throughout my life and who shaped my destiny over the years. She continues to watch over me and guide me from above.Thank you dearest Amma.”

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a series of Instagram stories dedicating to her mother. In one of the stories, she reshared the video clip edited by a fan page. She wrote, “Happy Mothers Day Maa” alongside followed by a childhood photo of herself followed by a beautiful click featuring her mother, Sumitra Pednekar.

Arbaaz Khan also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy selfie with his mother, Salma Khan. He captioned the post, “Maa”

Jackie Shroff taking to his Instagram handle dropped a poignant video encapsulating several precious moments of his childhood. Along with it also features adorable pictures of his kids-Tiger and Krishna Shroff. “Mothers-symbol of love and strength,” he wrote in the caption and tagged his wife Ayesha and both the kids.

Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media handle and dropped a carousel of images featuring her mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. A couple of pictures also feature her daughter, Inaaya with a second photo of the Rang De Basanti actress with her mother and siblings-Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

Here’s a quick look at some of the wishes posted by other Bollywood celebs:

Team Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt wishes to all the mother’s out there on this special occasion.

