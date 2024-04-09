‘Bronny Next Year’: NBA Fans React to UConn Coach Dan Hurley Making His Son Dribble Out in Final Seconds of Game

UConn claimed their second consecutive title with a 75-60 victory over Purdue, with a strong performance from their backcourt players Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, and Cam Spencer.

Newton clocked 20 points with five rebounds and seven assists as he remained the top scorer for the winning side.

However, apart from all the top-notch performances from the star player, it was UConn’s coach, Dan Hurley’s son, Andrew Hurley, who got cameras moving around him in the final moments of the final game.

Surprisingly, this was not the first time Andrew Hurley dribbled out in the game's last moments, including the national title played in the previous year. He has been doing this throughout the team’s journey in the tournament and is considered as some sort of superstition by his father and coach Dan Hurley himself.

Hurley, who appeared in all 13 of the 13 games where UConn booked consecutive wins, was far from putting out an impressive performance throughout the season. Seeing Andrew dribbling the ball in the last seconds of the game, fans ought to react to the ordeal.

A video tweeted by Bleacher Report got numerous impressions from the NBA fans right after the victory.

Making reference to another highly sought-after NBA father-son duo in the current regime, LeBron James and Bronny James, a fan wrote: “This will be Bronny next year after Lebron carries him to a chip.”

Additionally, finding the Hurley duo trending on X, fans had one after other reactions coming on the incident. Let’s delve into some of the top picks from the post.

