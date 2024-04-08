‘I felt that too’: Fans React to WWE Announcer's Emotional Moment Declaring Cody Rhodes as Champion at WrestleMania 40

WWE Universe witnessed one of the most wholesome endings of WrestleMania. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and became the first champion of his family, ending the legendary championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

We are finally entering a new era in WWE with Cody Rhodes as our new undisputed champion. The WWE Universe was deeply connected to Cody Rhodes’s story, and Roman Reigns’s dominating reign and The Rock’s involvement made it even more personal.

After Cody Rhodes conquered Roman Reigns and became WWE Undisputed announcer, Samatha Irvin broke into tears. She cried while announcing The American Nightmare as WWE Undisputed Champion for the first time.

Fans are now reacting to the wholesome moment when even the ring announcer Samantha Irvin broke down and cried when Cody Rhodes finished his story.

A fan tweeted and expressed his emotions: “Can’t say I blame her one bit. Working both nights of Mania proves that she loves her job.”



Another fan expressed, “I felt that too. This match made every single pro wrestling fan emotional tonight.”



Another fan praised Samantha Irvin and said, “You can't teach Passion like that, bruv. You either have it or you don't.”



Another fan tweeted and revealed his reaction when Cody Rhodes captured the win: “Seeing Cody win and then hearing her voice made a tear drop down on my face.”

Next Major WWE Pay Per View After WrestleMania 40

WWE's annual grand finale, WrestleMania 40, has ended. Cody Rhodes has finished his story of becoming the first champion of the family. Bayley, the women's Royal Rumble 2024 winner, defeated her old faction member, IYO Sky, and became WWE Women's Champion.

Damian Priest shocked the world after he cashed his Money In The Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre. McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins and ended Priest minutes after he won the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Universe is now wondering what pay-per-view WWE will host after WrestleMania 40.

WWE will host an international pay-per-view and a WWE Backlash pay-per-view next. Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Longest Wrestlemania Matches In The History Of WWE