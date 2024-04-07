Top 5 Longest WrestleMania Matches In WWE History Ft. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WrestleMania is considered as the greatest sports entertainment event. Today, we saw WrestleMania 40 Day 1, with exciting matches on the card. We saw Becky Lynch getting destroyed by Rhea Ripley. Ripley retained her WWE Women’s World Championship hitting Lynch with two Riptide with one on the turnbuckle. Then, in the main event, we saw The Bloodline’s two beasts, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and The Final Boss The Rock together fighting against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

But, today’s main event was special because it is one of the longest matches in the history of WWE WrestleMania. But, here’s the catch the 45-minute match wasn’t the longest there are many more that make the list.

Top 5 Longest Wrestlemania Matches In History Of WWE

5. The Undertaker vs Triple H at WrestleMania 28 - 30 Minutes, 50 Seconds

The Phenom wasn’t called Mr. WrestleMania just like that. The Undertaker was the greatest attraction of WrestleMania. And he has never actually failed to deliver at the grandest stage of them all.

Undertaker reached the 20-win mark at WrestleMania thanks to the "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell bout, something that is unlikely to be accomplished by any other wrestler. Undertaker was in significantly better shape than “The Game" compared to the year before. However, the two men put on a great fight, providing a show for the fans to witness.

4. Triple H vs The Rock vs The Big Show vs Mick Foley at WrestleMania 16 - 36 Minutes, 24 Seconds

A fatal four-way elimination match would take a long time. As a result, it should not come as a surprise that WrestleMania 16’s main event is one of the longest matches in the history of WrestleMania.

This match is primarily recognized for McMahon's presence in every corner, with the family overshadowing much of the plot and wrestling action. However, this is a key event that many fans remember fondly. This won’t be the only time that The Rock will be here. Like Triple H, The Rock had been one of the biggest stars during the Attitude Era and now becoming a movie star, he is even bigger.

3. Edge vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 - 36 Minutes, 35 Seconds

Even though none of the fans were there for the show due to COVID-19, at WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton still managed to have an amazing long match. It seemed like a real battle, even though they may have gone a bit too far with it.

It was more comprehensible since they had a last-man-standing match to go through. But for the most part, it was a long one to sit through, with no fans and little atmosphere. But both the men gave one of the best matches at WM 36.

2. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - 45 Minutes

WrestleMania 40 created history almost after 10 years as The Rock returned inside the ring fighting alongside his brother Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins also gave their all. This match felt very slow, as with performers like Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins in the match, The Rock’s ring rust was quite visible.

This is the biggest main event as on Day 1 of WrestleMania 40 WWE was able to garner 74,543, and it all happened because of these main eventers. Though the match was slow, it would be considered as one of the greatest WrestleMania main events.

1. Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 12 - 01 Hour, 01 Minute, 56 Seconds

Two big superstars aiming to get to the top becoming rivals and then going for the WWE title; this match had everything it needed. Professional Workers like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, both got to show their talent utmostly.

The date was March 31, 1996. WrestleMania XII, held in Anaheim, California, had featured some unusual fights up to that point, but the audience at Arrowhead Pond was well prepared for the massive main event.

The main event of WrestleMania XII saw Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels competing in an Ironman match that lasted a little over an hour. It has been recognized as one of the best and most significant wrestling matches in history. Additionally, it is the longest match in WrestleMania history.

